The Container Store Expands Its Custom Closet Offering With the Acquisition of Closet Works

The Container Store (the “Company”), the leading specialty retailer of storage and organization solutions and custom closets, today announced the acquisition of Chicago-based home storage solutions and closet organization company, Closet Works for $21.5 million. This strategic acquisition will expand The Container Store’s manufacturing capabilities to include wood-based spaces and enhance its premium wood-based product offering. The Company already manufactures its popular and affordable component-based systems through its wholly owned subsidiary Elfa.

The acquisition provides access to quality equipment and facilities located centrally in the United States and will allow the Company to control the process from product manufacturing to installation. This will give the Company opportunities for increased quality control and expanded profit margins. Additionally, The Container Store expects to offer more design customization options to customers and premium wood-based spaces including closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms and murphy beds. An enhanced garage offering is a specific area the Company has identified as an opportunity for growth.

“As part of our effort to double our sales over time, I am thrilled to announce our strategic acquisition of Closet Works,” said The Container Store President and CEO, Satish Malhotra. “This acquisition allows us to meet the growing consumer demand for premium wood-based spaces and expand our capabilities, in an effort to gain a larger share of the estimated six-billion-dollar custom closet market – particularly in spaces above $2,000 – with expanded profit margins. We look forward to working with the talented team at Closet Works to strengthen our leadership position in this category.”

Closet Works President and previous co-owner, Tom Happ, has joined The Container Store as President of Closet Works and will assist with the integration. The transaction closed on December 30, 2021.

ICR Conference

The company also announced that management will present at the 24th Annual ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at investor.containerstore.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 30 days following the event.

About The Container Store

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s leading specialty retailer of storage and organization products, custom closets, and in-home services – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 11,000 products designed to transform lives through the power of organization.

Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about products, store locations services offered and real-life inspiration.

About Closet Works

Founded in 1987, Closet Works is a designer, manufacturer, and supplier of wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions. From walk-in closets to home offices, wine storage, wall beds and garages, Closet Works has developed custom spaces that have been tested and refined for over three decades. Customizations include more than 40 finish options, lighting, hardware, countertops, trim, and their Rotating 360 Organizer. The company is based in Chicago and services the entire United States. It operates a 60,000 square foot facility in Elmhurst, IL, that includes the company’s office, manufacturing and warehouse facilities, in addition to a 2,800 square foot design showroom on the north side of Chicago.

Forward-Looking Statements

