The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) today announced that its third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. This call will include both live, prepared remarks as well as a Q&A session.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-3982 (international callers please dial 201-493-6780) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.containerstore.com.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available within three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing 844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 412-317-6671). The pin number to access the telephone replay is 13742837. The replay will be available until March 6, 2024.

About The Container Store

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 10,000 products designed to transform lives through the power of organization.

