Conygar Investment Co PLC - London-based property investor and developer - Submits application for the next phase of development at The Island Quarter, Nottingham. Does not specify where this application has been submitted. Says the application comprises a 383-bed student accommodation scheme. Chief Executive Officer Robert Ware says: "Nottingham is home to two top class universities and this scheme will be an excellent addition to the mixed-use development we are creating at The Island Quarter."

Current stock price: 91.90 pence, up 3.6% in London on Friday afternoon

12-month change: down 25%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

