Cooper : 2022 Dec 08 COO.N 140842943185 Transcript

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS

Albert G. White The CooperCompanies, Inc. - President, CEO & Non-Independent Director

Brian G. Andrews The CooperCompanies, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer

Kim Duncan The CooperCompanies, Inc. - VP of IR & Risk Management

CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS

David Joshua Saxon Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst Jason M. Bednar Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - VP & Senior Research Analyst Joanne Karen Wuensch Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD

Jonathan David Block Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst Lilia-CelineBreton Lozada JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst

Matthew Ian Mishan KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - VP & Senior Equity Research Analyst Steven Michael Lichtman Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst

Zachary Ross Weiner Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Associate

PRESENTATION

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to CooperCompanies Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Kim Duncan, Vice President of Investor Relations and Risk Management. Please go ahead, Ms. Duncan.

Kim Duncan The CooperCompanies, Inc. - VP of IR & Risk Management

Good afternoon, and welcome to The CooperCompanies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. During today's call, we will discuss the results and guidance included in the earnings release and then use the remaining time for questions. Our presenters on today's call are Al White, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Andrews, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements, including all revenue and earnings per share guidance and other statements regarding anticipated results of operations, market or regulatory conditions or trends, product launches, operational initiatives, regulatory submissions and closing or integration of any acquisitions or their anticipated benefits.

Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Events that could cause our actual results and future actions of the company to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements are set forth under the caption forward-looking statements in today's earnings release and are described in our SEC filings, including Cooper's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings all of which are available on our website at coopercos.com. Also as a reminder, the non-GAAP financial information we will provide on this call is provided as a supplement to our GAAP information. We encourage you to consider our results under GAAP as well as non-GAAP and refer to the reconciliations provided in our earnings release, which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website under Quarterly Results. Should you have any additional questions following the call, please e-mail ir@cooperco.com.

And now I'll turn the call over to AL for his opening remarks.

Albert G. White The CooperCompanies, Inc. - President, CEO & Non-Independent Director

Thank you, Kim, and welcome everyone to CooperCompanies Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Year-End Conference Call. We finished this year with CooperVision reporting its seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit organic revenue growth and CooperSurgical posting an eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit organic revenue growth within its fertility business. Demand for our products and services was very strong in Q4 and we're seeing that continue into fiscal 2023. I'm extremely proud of the dedication of our Cooper employees and the hard work it took to post another year of record revenues in fiscal 2022, and I look forward to another record-setting year in fiscal 2023.

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us

2