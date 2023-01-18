Advanced search
    COO   US2166484020

THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.

(COO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:39:57 2023-01-18 pm EST
339.09 USD   -1.81%
03:20pCooper : COO - 4Q22 IR Presentation FINAL
PU
01/11Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Cooper Companiesto $375 From $350, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
01/10Insider Sell: Cooper Companies
MT
Cooper : COO - 4Q22 IR Presentation FINAL

01/18/2023 | 03:20pm EST
Investor Presentation

December 8, 2022

1

Cautionary Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and management's discussion of our results and outlook contain "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to guidance, plans, prospects, goals, strategies, future actions, events or performance and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact, including our Q1 and fiscal year 2023 financial guidance, are forward looking. In addition, all statements regarding anticipated market, product demand and industry conditions and trends, planned product launches, and planned initiatives are forward-looking. To identify these statements, look for words like "believes," "outlook," "probable," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates" or "anticipates" and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements necessarily depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Detailed descriptions of a number of important risk factors that could cause our actual results and future actions to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements can be found in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including under the "Forward-Looking Statements" section in our press releases and under the "Business", "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such sections may be updated in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which are available on the Company's website: www.coopercos.com. Such risk factors include the adverse impact of global business and economic conditions (such as the COVID-19 pandemic, military conflicts, inflation, and currency exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations), risks related to pending and completed acquisitions, evolving global regulatory requirements, and operational challenges. We caution investors that forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date. We disclaim any intent to update them except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures included in this presentation, or which may be referred to in management's discussion of our results and outlook, are non-GAAP measures that we believe are helpful in understanding our results. These non-GAAP financial measures include, for example, constant currency and organic revenue growth, non-GAAP earnings per share and non-GAAP margin results. The non-GAAP measures exclude costs which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Our non- GAAP financial results are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reasons that we use these non-GAAP measures, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and other information relating to these measures are available in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including under the "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results" section in our press releases and under the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which are available on the Company's website: www.coopercos.com. With respect to guidance, we have not reconciled non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance to GAAP diluted earnings per share due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting acquisition-related, integration and restructuring charges and expenses, which are reconciling items between the non-GAAP and GAAP measure. Due to the unknown effect, timing and potential significance of such charges and expenses that impact GAAP diluted earnings per share, we are not able to provide such guidance.

2

A Leading Medical Device Company

Improving lives one person at a time

Industry-leaderin

Vision and

Women's Health

Member of the S&P 500 since 2016

FY22 Revenue $3.31B

Business Unit

Geography

Asia

Pacific

Women's

Health

Americas

EMEA

Vision

~14,000

Global

Workforce

10+

Manufacturing and

Distribution Sites

100+

Countries Where

Cooper Products

Are Sold

3

CooperCompanies

9.1% annual sales growth from 2017 to 2022

$3,308

$2,533

$2,653

$2,923

$2,431

$2,139

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

Note: Sales $ in millions; Annual sales growth is a five-year CAGR

4

CooperCompanies

Fiscal 2023 financial guidance

FY23 Guidance*

Organic Growth vs.

FY22

Total

$3,455 - $3,515

6% - 8%

Sales

CooperVision

$2,325 - $2,365

7% - 9%

CooperSurgical

$1,130 - $1,150

4% - 6%

EPS

Non-GAAP

$12.30 - $12.60

Note: Sales $ in millions; Organic growth excludes the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, and excluding the impact of any acquisitions, divestitures, discontinuations that occurred in the comparable period.

Non-GAAP and organic - a reconciliation of these measures are available under the "Reconciliation of Selected GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results" section in our earning releases and under the "Management's

5

Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which are available on the Company's

website: www.coopercos.com.

*Guidance initiated 12/8/22. FY23 financial guidance does not include the Cook Medical Reproductive Health acquisition announced on 2/7/22 as the transaction is pending regulatory approval.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Cooper Companies Inc. published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 20:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
