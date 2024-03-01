Feb 29 (Reuters) - Cooper Companies Inc raised its annual revenue forecast on Thursday, after beating Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on the back of strong demand for its contact lenses.

Its shares were up about 7% in extended trading.

The company now sees 2024 revenue to range between $3.84 billion and $3.90 billion, from previously expected range of $3.81 billion to $3.88 billion and above analysts' estimate of $3.85 billion, according to LSEG data.

Contact lens manufacturers like Cooper and Alcon are seeing strong growth in demand over the last few years, even though the shift in usage towards daily disposable lenses has led to supply constraints in the industry.

In a post-earnings conference call, the company said the contact lens market "doesn't show any indications of slowing down."

From a supply perspective, the company is in "a much better spot" compared to the start of the year, said Chief Executive Officer Albert White.

CooperVision, the company's contact lens division, reported quarterly sales of $621.5 million, while analysts on average expected $614.9 million, according to LSEG data.

Sales of the company's surgical division, which provides a range of fertility and women's care devices, rose 12% to $310.1 million in the quarter, above estimates of $301.6 million.

The San Ramon, California-based company posted total revenue of $931.6 million for the first quarter ended Jan. 31, above analysts' estimate of $915.94 million.

Cooper sees its 2024 adjusted profit per share to be in a range of $3.50 and $3.58, compared to analysts' estimate of $3.46 per share.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a first-quarter profit of 85 cents, above analysts' expectations of 78 cents. (Reporting by Sruthi Narasimha Chari in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)