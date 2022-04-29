Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Cooper Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COO   US2166484020

THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.

(COO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/29 01:23:00 pm EDT
365.82 USD   -1.97%
12:58pCOOPER : CooperCompanies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2022
PU
04/22Cooper Companies, Cook Medical Receive Second FTC Request Regarding Acquisition Proposal
MT
04/21FTC Requests Additional Information Regarding CooperCompanies, Cook Medical Acquisition
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cooper : CooperCompanies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2022

04/29/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

CooperCompanies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2022

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 28, 2022 - CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO) today announced it will release second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 4:15 PM ET. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results and current corporate developments.

The live dial-in number for the call is 855-643-4430 or 707-294-1332. The participant passcode for the call is "Cooper". A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available through the "Investor Relations" section of the CooperCompanies website athttp://investor.coopercos.comand a transcript of the call will be archived on this site for a minimum of 12 months.

A recording of the call will be available beginning at 8:00 PM ET on June 2, 2022 through June 9, 2022.

To hear this recording, dial 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 and enter code 266737.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE: COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Contact:

Kim Duncan

Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management 925-460-3663 ir@cooperco.com

Disclaimer

The Cooper Companies Inc. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 16:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.
12:58pCOOPER : CooperCompanies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2022
PU
04/22Cooper Companies, Cook Medical Receive Second FTC Request Regarding Acquisition Proposa..
MT
04/21FTC Requests Additional Information Regarding CooperCompanies, Cook Medical Acquisition
DJ
04/21CooperCompanies and Cook® Medical Receive Second Requests from FTC under HSR Act
AQ
04/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Markets at a tipping point
04/08ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Constellation Brands, MGM resorts, Procter & Gamble, Target, Wal..
04/08Needham Initiates Coverage on Cooper Cos. at Hold, Anticipates 'High-Single Digit EPS C..
MT
03/30INSIDER SELL : Cooper Companies
MT
03/21INSIDER SELL : Cooper Companies
MT
03/18COOPER COMPANIES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 337 M - -
Net income 2022 515 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 314 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,2x
Yield 2022 0,02%
Capitalization 18 397 M 18 397 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,51x
EV / Sales 2023 5,93x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Cooper Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 373,16 $
Average target price 464,00 $
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert George White President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian George Andrews Assistant Treasurer
Robert S. Weiss Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Daniel G. McBride Vice President & General Counsel
Jody S. Lindell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.-10.93%18 397
ALCON INC.-12.61%35 625
AUTEK CHINA INC.-35.61%4 551
WARBY PARKER INC.-48.52%2 755
MENICON CO., LTD.-18.06%1 612
PEGAVISION CORPORATION-4.10%988