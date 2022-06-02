Log in
    COO   US2166484020

THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.

(COO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/02 04:03:33 pm EDT
352.81 USD   +2.80%
Cooper : Guidance 2Q22.pdf

06/02/2022 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CooperCompanies

Fiscal 2022 financial guidance

FY22 Guidance*

Organic Growth vs.

FY21

Total

$3,280 - $3,312

9% - 10%

Sales

CooperVision

$2,225 - $2,247

10%

- 11%

CooperSurgical

$1,055 - $1,065

6%

- 7%

EPS

Non-GAAP

$13.09 - $13.29

Note: Sales $ in millions; Organic growth excludes the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, and excluding the impact of any acquisitions, divestitures, discontinuations that occurred in the comparable period.

1

Non-GAAP and organic - Refer to earnings release for definitions and reconciliation of results;

*Guidance as revised 6/2/22. FY22 financial guidance does not include the Cook Medical Reproductive Health acquisition announced on 2/7/22 as the transaction is pending regulatory approval.

Disclaimer

The Cooper Companies Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 20:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 293 M - -
Net income 2022 492 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 099 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,5x
Yield 2022 0,01%
Capitalization 16 921 M 16 921 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,08x
EV / Sales 2023 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 91,0%
Managers and Directors
Albert George White President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian George Andrews Assistant Treasurer
Robert S. Weiss Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Daniel G. McBride Vice President & General Counsel
Jody S. Lindell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.-18.08%16 921
ALCON INC.-12.11%36 141
AUTEK CHINA INC.-20.17%5 835
WARBY PARKER INC.-65.03%1 871
MENICON CO., LTD.-17.94%1 627
PEGAVISION CORPORATION2.22%1 045