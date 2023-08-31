CooperCompanies

Fiscal 2023 financial guidance

Q4 2023 Guidance

FY23 Guidance*

Total

$912 - $929

$3,578 - $3,595

(7% - 9% organic growth)

(9% - 10% organic growth)

Sales

CooperVision

$613 - $624

$2,414 - $2,425

(8% - 10% organic growth)

(10% - 11% organic growth)

CooperSurgical

$299 - $305

$1,164 - $1,170

(5% - 7% organic growth)

(7% - 8% organic growth)

EPS

Non-GAAP

$3.39 - $3.57

$12.72 - $12.90

Note: Sales $ in millions; Organic growth excludes the effect of foreign currency fluctuations and the impact of any acquisitions, divestitures, or discontinuations that occurred in the comparable period.

Non-GAAP and organic - a reconciliation of these measures are available under the "Reconciliation of Selected GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results" section in our earning releases and under the "Management's

1

Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which are available on the Company's

website:www.coopercos.com.

*Guidance updated 8/30/23.

Disclaimer

The Cooper Companies Inc. published this content on 31 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2023 03:07:05 UTC.