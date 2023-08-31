The Cooper Companies, Inc. is a holding company organized around 2 areas of business: - manufacturing of contact lenses (67.8% of net sales; CooperVision): spherical lenses (55.3% of net sales), toric lenses (32.9%) and multifocal lenses (11.8%) for the treatment of stigmatism, presbyopia, dryness and ocular fatigue; - manufacturing of surgical instruments (32.2%; CooperSurgical). The group also offers women's health care services (diagnostic and genetic testing services, fertility enhancement and treatment, etc.). At the end of October 2022, the group had 10 production sites located in the United States (4), the United Kingdom (2), Puerto Rico, Canada, Costa Rica and Hungary. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (49.5%), Europe (29.8%) and other (20.7%).