Note: Sales $ in millions; Organic growth excludes the effect of foreign currency fluctuations and the impact of any acquisitions, divestitures, or discontinuations that occurred in the comparable period.
Non-GAAP and organic - a reconciliation of these measures are available under the "Reconciliation of Selected GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results" section in our earning releases and under the "Management's
Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which are available on the Company's
website:www.coopercos.com.
*Guidance updated 8/30/23.
The Cooper Companies, Inc. is a holding company organized around 2 areas of business:
- manufacturing of contact lenses (67.8% of net sales; CooperVision): spherical lenses (55.3% of net sales), toric lenses (32.9%) and multifocal lenses (11.8%) for the treatment of stigmatism, presbyopia, dryness and ocular fatigue;
- manufacturing of surgical instruments (32.2%; CooperSurgical). The group also offers women's health care services (diagnostic and genetic testing services, fertility enhancement and treatment, etc.).
At the end of October 2022, the group had 10 production sites located in the United States (4), the United Kingdom (2), Puerto Rico, Canada, Costa Rica and Hungary.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (49.5%), Europe (29.8%) and other (20.7%).