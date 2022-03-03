Log in
    COO   US2166484020

THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.

(COO)
  Report
Cooper : Guidance slide.pdf

03/03/2022
CooperCompanies

Fiscal 2022 financial guidance

FY22 Guidance*

Organic Growth vs.

FY21

Total

$3,261

- $3,329

6.5%

- 8.5%

Sales

CooperVision

$2,221

- $2,264

7%

- 9%

CooperSurgical

$1040

- $1065

5%

- 7%

EPS

Non-GAAP

$13.70

- $14.20

Note: Sales $ in millions; Organic growth excludes the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, and excluding the impact of any acquisitions, divestitures, discontinuations that occurred in the comparable period. Non-GAAP and organic - Refer to earnings release for definitions and reconciliation of results;

*Guidance as revised 3/3/22. FY22 financial guidance includes the Generate Life Sciences acquisition closed on 12/17/21, but does not include the Cook Medical Reproductive Health business acquisition announced on 2/7/22.

1

Disclaimer

The Cooper Companies Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 22:27:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
COOPER : Guidance slide.pdf
PU
04:51pCooper Companies Reports Higher Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Updates 2022 Guidance
MT
04:40pCOOPER : CooperCompanies Announces First Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:37pTHE COOPER COMPANIES : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:17pEarnings Flash (COO) COOPERCOMPANIES Reports Q1 EPS $3.24, vs. Street Est of $3.10
MT
04:17pEarnings Flash (COO) COOPERCOMPANIES Reports Q1 Revenue $787.2M, vs. Street Est of $739..
MT
04:16pCooperCompanies Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
GL
02/17CooperCompanies to Present at Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference
GL
02/07Cook Medical Reproductive Health Business to be Acquired by CooperCompanies
BU
02/07COOPER : Acquisition will enhance CooperSurgical's international fertility footprint and m..
PU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 242 M - -
Net income 2022 595 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 063 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,6x
Yield 2022 0,01%
Capitalization 20 494 M 20 494 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,96x
EV / Sales 2023 6,30x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 415,73 $
Average target price 451,31 $
Spread / Average Target 8,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert George White President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian George Andrews Assistant Treasurer
Robert S. Weiss Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Daniel G. McBride Vice President & General Counsel
Jody S. Lindell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.-0.77%20 494
ALCON INC.-12.29%37 631
AUTEK CHINA INC.-32.37%5 335
MENICON CO., LTD.-11.62%1 966
PEGAVISION CORPORATION6.32%1 129
GINKO INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.2.23%953