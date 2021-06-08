Log in
    COO   US2166484020

THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.

(COO)
Cooper : COO - 2Q21 IR Presentation FINAL.pdf

06/08/2021 | 12:45pm EDT
Investor Presentation

June 3, 2021

1

Cautionary Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to guidance, plans, prospects, goals, strategies, future actions, events or performance and other statements of which are other than statements of historical fact, including all statements regarding the expected impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business; and statements regarding acquisitions including the acquired companies' financial position, market position, product development and business strategy, expected cost synergies, expected timing and benefits of the transaction, difficulties in integrating entities or operations, as well as estimates of our and the acquired entities' future expenses, sales and diluted earnings per share are forward-looking. In addition, all statements regarding anticipated growth in our revenue, anticipated effects of any product recalls, anticipated market conditions, planned product launches and expected results of operations and integration of any acquisition are forward-looking. To identify these statements look for words like "believes," "outlook," "probable," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates" or "anticipates" and similar words or

phrases. Forward-looking statements necessarily depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Detailed descriptions of a number of important risk factors that could cause our actual results and future actions to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements can be found in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including under the "Forward-Looking Statements" section in our press releases and under the "Business", "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such sections may be updated in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which are available on the Company's website: www.coopercos.com. We caution investors that forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date. We disclaim any intent to update them except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures included in this presentation, or which may be referred to in management's discussion of the Company's results and outlook, are non-GAAP measures that we believe are helpful in understanding our results, for example, constant currency, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP earnings per share and non-GAAP margin results. The non-GAAP measures exclude costs which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Our non-GAAP financial results are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reasons that we use these non-GAAP measures, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and other information relating to these measures are available in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including under the "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results" section in our press releases and under the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which are available on the Company's website: www.coopercos.com.

2

A Leading Medical Device Company

Industry-leader

in Vision and

Women's Health

Member of the S&P 500 since 2016

Improving lives one person at a time

FY20 Revenue $2.43B

Business Unit

Geography

Women's

Asia Pacific

Health

Americas

VisionEMEA

12,000+

Global

Workforce

10+

Manufacturing and Distribution Sites

100+

Countries Where

Cooper Products

Are Sold

3

CooperCompanies

6.2% annual sales growth from 2015 to 2020

$1,797 $1,967 $2,139

$2,533 $2,653 $2,431

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

Note: Sales $ in millions; Annual sales growth is a five-year CAGR

4

CooperCompanies

Fiscal 2021 financial guidance

FY21 Guidance*

Growth vs. FY20

Total

$2,855

- $2,885

14% - 15% cc

Sales

CooperVision

$2,110 - $2,130

11% - 12% cc

CooperSurgical

$745

- $755

25% - 27% cc

EPS

Non-GAAP

$13.20

- $13.40

37% - 39% asr

Note: Sales $ in millions; cc means constant currency; asr means as reported;

Non-GAAP and cc - Refer to earnings release for definitions and reconciliation of results;

5

*Guidance as revised 6/3/21

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Cooper Companies Inc. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 16:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 876 M - -
Net income 2021 2 501 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 418 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,44x
Yield 2021 0,02%
Capitalization 18 438 M 18 438 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,90x
EV / Sales 2022 6,28x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 91,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Albert George White President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian George Andrews Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert S. Weiss Chairman
Daniel G. McBride Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jody S. Lindell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.5.13%18 438
ALCON INC.7.14%34 426
AUTEK CHINA INC.75.09%13 623
MENICON CO., LTD.13.28%2 449
PEGAVISION CORPORATION92.93%1 330
UNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.28.45%842