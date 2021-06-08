Cooper : COO - 2Q21 IR Presentation FINAL.pdf

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to guidance, plans, prospects, goals, strategies, future actions, events or performance and other statements of which are other than statements of historical fact, including all statements regarding the expected impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business; and statements regarding acquisitions including the acquired companies' financial position, market position, product development and business strategy, expected cost synergies, expected timing and benefits of the transaction, difficulties in integrating entities or operations, as well as estimates of our and the acquired entities' future expenses, sales and diluted earnings per share are forward-looking. In addition, all statements regarding anticipated growth in our revenue, anticipated effects of any product recalls, anticipated market conditions, planned product launches and expected results of operations and integration of any acquisition are forward-looking. To identify these statements look for words like "believes," "outlook," "probable," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates" or "anticipates" and similar words or
phrases. Forward-looking statements necessarily depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and are subject to risks and uncertainties.
Detailed descriptions of a number of important risk factors that could cause our actual results and future actions to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements can be found in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including under the "Forward-Looking Statements" section in our press releases and under the "Business", "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such sections may be updated in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which are available on the Company's website: www.coopercos.com. We caution investors that forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date. We disclaim any intent to update them except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain financial measures included in this presentation, or which may be referred to in management's discussion of the Company's results and outlook, are non-GAAP measures that we believe are helpful in understanding our results, for example, constant currency, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP earnings per share and non-GAAP margin results. The non-GAAP measures exclude costs which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Our non-GAAP financial results are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reasons that we use these non-GAAP measures, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and other information relating to these measures are available in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including under the "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results" section in our press releases and under the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which are available on the Company's website: www.coopercos.com.
A Leading Medical Device Company
Industry-leader
in Vision and
Women's Health
Member of the S&P 500 since 2016
Improving lives one person at a time
FY20 Revenue $2.43B
Business Unit
Geography
Women's
Asia Pacific
Health
Americas
VisionEMEA
12,000+
Global
Workforce
10+
Manufacturing and Distribution Sites
100+
Countries Where
Cooper Products
Are Sold
CooperCompanies
6.2% annual sales growth from 2015 to 2020
$1,797 $1,967$2,139
$2,533 $2,653$2,431
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
Note: Sales $ in millions; Annual sales growth is a five-year CAGR
CooperCompanies
Fiscal 2021 financial guidance
FY21 Guidance*
Growth vs. FY20
Total
$2,855
- $2,885
14% - 15% cc
Sales
CooperVision
$2,110 - $2,130
11% - 12% cc
CooperSurgical
$745
- $755
25% - 27% cc
EPS
Non-GAAP
$13.20
- $13.40
37% - 39% asr
Note: Sales $ in millions; cc means constant currency; asr means as reported;
Non-GAAP and cc - Refer to earnings release for definitions and reconciliation of results;
*Guidance as revised 6/3/21
