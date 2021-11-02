Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Cooper Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COO   US2166484020

THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.

(COO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CooperCompanies Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

11/02/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO), today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 4:15 PM ET. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results and current corporate developments.

The live dial-in number for the call is 855-643-4430 (U.S.) / 707-294-1332 (International). The participant passcode for the call is “Cooper”. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available through the “Investor Relations” section of the CooperCompanies website at http://investor.coopercos.com and a transcript of the call will be archived on this site for a minimum of 12 months.  

A recording of the call will be available beginning at 8:00 PM ET on December 2, 2021 through December 9, 2021. To hear this recording, dial 855-859-2056 (U.S.) / 404-537-3406 (International) and enter code 266737.

About CooperCompanies
CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE: COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Contact:
Kim Duncan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management
925-460-3663
ir@cooperco.com


All news about THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.
04:16pCooperCompanies Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021
GL
10/21COOPER : KeyBanc Trims Price Target on Cooper Cos. to $465 from $476, Keeps Overweight Rat..
MT
10/12COOPERVISION : Launches New Myopia Education Campaign for U.S. Parents
PR
09/23COOPER : 09.10.21 COO Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference Transcript FINAL
PU
09/10COOPER : CooperCompanies and Divisions Named One of Fortune Magazine's Best Large Workplac..
AQ
09/08COOPER : 2021 Sep 02 COO.N 140426173058 Transcript.pdf
PU
09/08COOPER : COO - 3Q21 IR Presentation FINAL.pdf
PU
09/08INSIDER SELL : Cooper Companies
MT
09/03COOPER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operat..
AQ
09/03Tranche Update on The Cooper Companies, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Decembe..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 910 M - -
Net income 2021 2 970 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 180 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,06x
Yield 2021 0,01%
Capitalization 20 803 M 20 803 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,56x
EV / Sales 2022 6,73x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Cooper Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 421,94 $
Average target price 458,92 $
Spread / Average Target 8,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert George White President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian George Andrews Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert S. Weiss Chairman
Daniel G. McBride Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jody S. Lindell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.16.13%20 803
ALCON INC.31.20%41 484
AUTEK CHINA INC.13.89%8 859
MENICON CO., LTD.42.24%2 945
PEGAVISION CORPORATION87.99%1 337
UNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.32.64%866