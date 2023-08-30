SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO) today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended July 31, 2023.



Revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $930.2 million. CooperVision (CVI) revenue up 11% to $630.2 million, and CooperSurgical (CSI) revenue up 8% to $300.0 million.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71, down $0.27 or 14% from last year's third quarter.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $3.35, up $0.16 or 5% from last year's third quarter. See "Reconciliation of Selected GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results" below.



Commenting on the results, Al White, Cooper's President and CEO said, "We're very pleased to report another strong quarter with record quarterly revenues at both CooperVision and CooperSurgical. Our performance reflects the successful execution of our strategic growth initiatives which would not be possible without the dedication and incredible hard work of our Cooper teams around the world."

Third Quarter Operating Results

Revenue of $930.2 million, up 10% from last year’s third quarter, up 11% in constant currency, up 12% organically.

Gross margin of 66% compared with 65% in last year’s third quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was similar to last year at 66%.

Operating margin of 16% compared with 17% in last year’s third quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, operating margin was 24%, up from 23% last year driven primarily by operating expense leverage.

Interest expense of $26.8 million up from $17.1 million in last year's third quarter driven by higher interest rates.

Net debt outstanding at quarter end was $2.5 billion (total debt excluding unamortized debt issuance costs less cash and cash equivalents).

Cash provided by operations of $142.5 million offset by capital expenditures of $90.9 million resulted in free cash flow of $51.6 million.

Third Quarter CooperVision (CVI) Revenue

Revenue of $630.2 million, up 11% from last year’s third quarter, up 12% in constant currency, up 13% organically.

Revenue by category:

Constant Currency Organic (In millions) % chg % chg % chg 3Q23 y/y y/y y/y Toric $ 215.7 16% 16% 16% Multifocal 80.8 20% 19% 19% Single-use sphere 187.5 14% 16% 16% Non single-use sphere, other 146.2 (2)% (1)% 3% Total $ 630.2 11% 12% 13%

Revenue by geography:



Constant Currency Organic (In millions) % chg % chg % chg 3Q23 y/y y/y y/y Americas $ 248.6 13% 13% 12% EMEA 242.2 10% 9% 13% Asia Pacific 139.4 11% 15% 16% Total $ 630.2 11% 12% 13%

Third Quarter CooperSurgical (CSI) Revenue

Revenue of $300.0 million, up 8% from last year's third quarter, up 9% in constant currency, up 9% organically.

Revenue by category:

Constant Currency Organic (In millions) % chg % chg % chg 3Q23 y/y y/y y/y Office and surgical $ 178.4 8% 8% 8% Fertility 121.6 9% 11% 11% Total $ 300.0 8% 9% 9%

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Guidance

The Company updated its fiscal year 2023 financial guidance. Details are summarized as follows:

Fiscal 2023 total revenue of $3,578 - $3,595 million (organic growth of 9% to 10%) CVI revenue of $2,414 - $2,425 million (organic growth of 10% to 11%) CSI revenue of $1,164 - $1,170 million (organic growth of 7% to 8%)

Fiscal 2023 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $12.72 - $12.90

Fiscal fourth quarter 2023 total revenue of $912 - $929 million (organic growth of 7% to 9%) CVI revenue of $613 - $624 million (organic growth of 8% to 10%) CSI revenue of $299 - $305 million (organic growth of 5% to 7%)

Fiscal fourth quarter 2023 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $3.39 - $3.57

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance excludes amortization and impairment of intangible assets, and other exceptional or unusual income or gains and charges or expenses including acquisition and integration costs which we may incur as part of our continuing operations.

With respect to the Company’s guidance expectations, the Company has not reconciled non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance to GAAP diluted earnings per share due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting acquisition-related, integration and restructuring charges and expenses, which are reconciling items between the non-GAAP and GAAP measure. Due to the unknown effect, timing and potential significance of such charges and expenses that impact GAAP diluted earnings per share, the Company is not able to provide such guidance.

Reconciliation of Selected GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results

To supplement our financial results and guidance presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures that we believe are helpful in understanding our results. The non-GAAP measures exclude costs which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Our non-GAAP financial results and guidance are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the factors management uses in planning and forecasting for future periods. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our consolidated operating results. Our non-GAAP financial results may include the following adjustments, and as appropriate, the related income tax effects and changes in income attributable to noncontrolling interests:

We exclude the effect of amortization and impairment of intangible assets from our non-GAAP financial results. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods; however, the amounts are affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Impairment of intangible assets is a non-recurring cost.

We exclude the effect of acquisition and integration expenses and restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP financial results. We incurred significant expenses in connection with our acquisitions and also incurred certain other operating expenses or income, which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Such expenses generally diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions; however, we generally will incur similar expenses in connection with any future acquisitions. Acquisition and integration expenses include direct effects of acquisition accounting, such as inventory fair value step-up and items such as personnel costs for transitional employees, other acquired employee related costs, integration related professional services and other costs. In addition, our acquisition expenses for the second quarter of 2023 included an accrual for probable payment of a termination fee in connection with an asset purchase agreement, which was paid in August 2023. Restructuring expenses include items such as employee severance, product rationalization, facility and other exit costs.

We exclude other exceptional or unusual charges or expenses and gains or income. These can be variable and difficult to predict, such as COVID related charges, certain litigation expenses, the gain or loss on deconsolidation of our subsidiaries, changes in fair value of contingent considerations and product transition costs, impact of certain charges related to initial compliance with European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR), and are not what we consider as typical of our continuing operations.

We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing operations.

We exclude the effects of non-cash deferred tax assets related to intra-group transfer of non-inventory assets.



We also report revenue growth using the non-GAAP financial measure of constant currency so that revenue results may be evaluated excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current period revenue for entities reporting in currencies other than the United States dollar are converted into United States dollars at the average foreign exchange rates for the corresponding period in the prior year. We also report revenue growth using the non-GAAP financial measure of organic so that revenue results may be evaluated over a comparable period by excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, and excluding the impact of any acquisitions, divestitures and discontinuations that occurred in the comparable period.

We define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is useful for investors as an additional measure of liquidity because it represents cash that is available to grow the business, make strategic acquisitions, repay debt, buyback common stock or to fund dividend payments. Management uses free cash flow internally to understand, manage, make operating decisions and evaluate our business. In addition, we use free cash flow to help plan and forecast future periods.

We define the non-GAAP measure of net debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. We believe net debt is useful for investors to be helpful in evaluating our financial leverage. Management uses net debt as a measure of our financial leverage. Net debt should not be considered as an alternative to debt determined in accordance with GAAP and should be reviewed in conjunction with our consolidated condensed balance sheets.

Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Selected GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2023 2023 2022 2022 GAAP Adjustment Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustment Non-GAAP Cost of sales $ 320.2 $ (5.2 ) A $ 315.0 $ 291.3 $ (5.2 ) A $ 286.1 Operating expense excluding amortization $ 411.7 $ (19.1 ) B $ 392.6 $ 371.4 $ (11.3 ) B $ 360.1 Amortization of intangibles $ 46.7 $ (46.7 ) C $ — $ 40.1 $ (40.1 ) C $ — Other expense, net $ 6.0 $ (1.5 ) D $ 4.5 $ 6.2 $ (2.6 ) D $ 3.6 Provision for income taxes $ 33.5 $ (9.4 ) E $ 24.1 $ 18.9 $ (0.8 ) E $ 18.1 Diluted earnings per share (1) $ 1.71 $ 1.64 $ 3.35 $ 1.98 $ 1.21 $ 3.19 Weighted average diluted shares used 49.9 49.9 49.6 49.6





A Fiscal 2023 GAAP cost of sales included $5.2 million of costs primarily related to integration activities, resulting in fiscal 2023 GAAP gross margin of 66% as compared to fiscal 2023 non-GAAP gross margin of 66%. Fiscal 2022 GAAP cost of sales included $5.2 million of costs primarily related to exit costs of the contact lens care business and integration costs, resulting in fiscal 2022 GAAP gross margin of 65% as compared to fiscal 2022 non-GAAP gross margin of 66%. B Fiscal 2023 GAAP operating expense included $19.1 million of costs, primarily related to acquisition and integration activities and European Medical Devices Regulation costs. Fiscal 2022 GAAP operating expense included $11.3 million of costs primarily related to acquisition and integration activities and exit costs of the contact lens care business. C Amortization expense was $46.7 million and $40.1 million for the fiscal 2023 and 2022 periods, respectively. Items A, B, and C resulted in fiscal 2023 GAAP operating margin of 16% as compared to fiscal 2023 non-GAAP operating margin of 24%, and fiscal 2022 GAAP operating margin of 17% as compared to fiscal 2022 non-GAAP operating margin of 23%. D Fiscal 2023 other expense were primarily related to loss on minority investments. Fiscal 2022 other expense primarily related to gains and losses on minority investments. E Adjustments to provision for income taxes were primarily from the above items and intra-entity asset transfers. (1) QTD non-GAAP adjustments or diluted non-GAAP EPS may not sum to YTD non-GAAP adjustments or YTD diluted non-GAAP EPS due to rounding







THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Selected GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended July 31, 2023 2023 2022 2022 GAAP Adjustment Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustment Non-GAAP Cost of sales $ 914.7 $ (16.8 ) A $ 897.9 $ 857.3 $ (34.1 ) A $ 823.2 Operating expense excluding amortization $ 1,214.3 $ (70.4 ) B $ 1,143.9 $ 1,065.4 $ (22.4 ) B $ 1,043.0 Amortization of intangibles $ 139.7 $ (139.7 ) C $ — $ 133.5 $ (133.5 ) C $ — Other expense (income), net $ 11.9 $ (4.7 ) D $ 7.2 $ (33.3 ) $ 43.7 D $ 10.4 Provision for income taxes $ 96.8 $ (23.8 ) E $ 73.0 $ 82.7 $ (14.4 ) E $ 68.3 Diluted earnings per share (1) $ 4.21 $ 5.13 $ 9.34 $ 6.44 $ 3.23 $ 9.67 Weighted average diluted shares used 49.8 49.8 49.7 49.7





A Fiscal 2023 GAAP cost of sales included $16.8 million of costs primarily related to exit costs of the contact lens care business and integration activities, resulting in fiscal 2023 GAAP gross margin of 66% as compared to fiscal 2023 non-GAAP gross margin of 66%. Fiscal 2022 GAAP cost of sales included $34.1 million of costs primarily related to exit costs of the contact lens care business, resulting in fiscal 2022 GAAP gross margin of 65% as compared to fiscal 2022 non-GAAP gross margin of 67%. B Fiscal 2023 GAAP operating expense included $70.4 million costs, consisting primarily of an accrual of $45.0 million associated with the payment in August 2023 of a termination fee under an asset purchase agreement related to Cook Medical’s reproductive health business. Fiscal 2022 GAAP operating expense included $22.4 million of costs primarily related to acquisition and integration activities and exit costs of the contact lens care business, partially offset by net decrease in fair value of contingent consideration. C Amortization expense was $139.7 million and $133.5 million for the fiscal 2023 and 2022, respectively. Items A, B, and C resulted in fiscal 2023 GAAP operating margin of 15% as compared to fiscal 2023 non-GAAP operating margin of 23%, and fiscal 2022 GAAP operating margin of 16% as compared to fiscal 2022 non-GAAP operating margin of 24%. D Fiscal 2023 other expense (income) primarily consists of loss on minority investments. Fiscal 2022 other expense (income) primarily consists of a gain on deconsolidation of SightGlass Vision (SGV). E Adjustments to provision for income taxes were primarily from the above items and intra-entity asset transfers. (1) QTD non-GAAP adjustments or diluted non-GAAP EPS may not sum to YTD non-GAAP adjustments or YTD diluted non-GAAP EPS due to rounding

THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(In millions) (Unaudited) July 31, 2023 October 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 117.3 $ 138.2 Trade receivables, net 629.9 557.8 Inventories 723.6 628.7 Prepaid expense and other current assets 240.2 208.9 Total current assets 1,711.0 1,533.6 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,535.0 1,432.9 Goodwill 3,683.1 3,609.7 Other intangibles, net 1,770.6 1,885.1 Deferred tax assets 2,369.4 2,443.1 Other assets 628.2 587.9 Total assets $ 11,697.3 $ 11,492.3 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 79.6 $ 412.6 Accounts Payable 226.7 248.8 Employee compensation and benefits 154.6 152.1 Deferred revenue 122.8 93.6 Other current liabilities 409.9 373.1 Total current liabilities 993.6 1,280.2 Long-term debt 2,514.7 2,350.8 Deferred tax liabilities 137.6 149.9 Long-term tax payable 90.5 113.2 Deferred revenue 185.5 198.3 Accrued pension liability and other 246.9 225.2 Total liabilities 4,168.8 4,317.6 Stockholders’ equity 7,528.5 7,174.7 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,697.3 $ 11,492.3



