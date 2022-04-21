FTC Requests Additional Information Regarding CooperCompanies, Cook Medical Acquisition

By Denny Jacob

CooperCompanies said Thursday that the Federal Trade Commission has requested additional information regarding Cooper's pending acquisition of Cook Medical's Reproductive Health business.

The second request, sent to both companies, was issued under notification requirements of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

CooperCompanies, which operates through business units CooperVision and CooperSurgical, said the effect of the second request is to extend the waiting period until it and Cook Medical have substantially complied with the FTC's request, unless that period is extended voluntarily by the parties or terminated sooner by the FTC.

The company said it and Cook Medical are cooperating with the FTC and that it expects the transaction to close by the end of calendar year 2022. The deal was previously expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, according to a presentation on CooperCompanies' website.

In February, CooperCompanies said it will pay about $875 million to acquire Cook Medical's Reproductive Health business. It said the payment would be $675 million at closing and $200 million paid in four $50 million annual installments.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-22 1740ET