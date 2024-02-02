The Cooper Companies, Inc. announced that Mr. Gary S. Petersmeyer has announced his intention to resign from the Board effective on the date of the Annual Meeting to be held on March 19, 2024 and will not stand for re-election.
The Cooper Companies, Inc.
Equities
COO
US2166484020
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|376.3 USD
|-1.37%
|+0.98%
|-0.57%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-0.57%
|18 895 M $
|-0.48%
|89 456 M $
|-26.53%
|2 183 M $
|-2.70%
|1 535 M $
|-9.09%
|1 100 M $
|-3.53%
|949 M $
|-37.79%
|773 M $
|-2.89%
|737 M $
|+13.82%
|475 M $
|+8.69%
|446 M $
