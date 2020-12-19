Log in
THE CORETEC GROUP INC.

THE CORETEC GROUP INC.

(CRTG)
End-of-day quote OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 12/18
0.0723 USD   +3.21%
12:37aCORETEC : Cyclohexasilane Enables Silicon Anodes
PU
12/18CHS LIQUID SILICON & ELECTRIC VEHICLE ADOPTION : both deliver <$100/KWh Battery
PU
12/18CORETEC : CHS & EV Adoption both deliver <$100/KWh Battery
PU
Coretec : Cyclohexasilane Enables Silicon Anodes

12/19/2020 | 12:37am EST
Dec 19, 2020

The EV industry needs more powerful, cost-effective batteries capable of addressing range anxiety, charging time, and longevity. Many chemistries and manufacturing methods are being investigated. From a material performance perspective, silicon anodes show to have the most promise. However, the question remains whether the manufacturing methods used to create these anodes retains the enhanced charge capacity.

Silicon anodes have long been sought for use in lithium-ion batteries due to their order of magnitude higher charge capacity as compared to traditional graphite anodes (3580 mA/g vs. 372 mA/g). However, initial experiments with silicon anodes revealed severe problems with cycle life as macroscopic sized silicon expands to almost 300% of its original volume upon initial lithiation. Nanostructured silicon (nanowires, nanoparticles, etc.) has somewhat addressed this expansion, but the continual build-up and breakdown of the SEI (solid electrolyte interface) layer has made even these structures less than ideal to address cycling life.

Cyclohexasilane, by contrast, can be easily deposited as an amorphous thin film (2 compared to 2-4 mAh/cm2.

Therefore, in order to retain the increased capacity of silicon, minimize the expansion obtained by using nanostructures, AND increase the overall capacity to be on par with commercial solutions, one can utilize n- or p-doping with boron or phosphorus precursors. CHS is ideally suited for this kind of chemistry especially when compared to silane due to its superior properties, more favorable chemistry, and higher levels of achievable doping.

We believe that CHS shows promise in creating silicon anodes that will enable lithium-ion batteries that have the necessary charge density and cycle life to create an inflection point in the market adoption of electric vehicles.

Disclaimer

Coretec Group Inc. published this content on 19 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 05:36:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,85 M - -
Net Debt 2019 0,10 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,50x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 15,4 M 15,4 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 35,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Anthony Kraft Chief Executive Officer
Victor F. Keen Co-Chairman
Simon Calton Co-Chairman
Matthew Hoffman Chief Financial Officer
Ramez Elgammal Vice President-Technology
