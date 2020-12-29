Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  The Coretec Group Inc.    CRTG

THE CORETEC GROUP INC.

(CRTG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 12/28
0.07 USD   +4.48%
02:19pCORETEC : Electronic Trends, Semiconductors, and Specialty Gases
PU
12/20CORETEC : Amorphous Silicon Advantages
PU
12/19CORETEC : Cyclohexasilane Enables Silicon Anodes
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coretec : Electronic Trends, Semiconductors, and Specialty Gases

12/29/2020 | 02:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 29, 2020

Today we see an explosion of electronics, from the surge in consumer products like smartphones and laptops to a surge in semiconductor devices and computing demand in autos, big data, AI, IoT, and VR. Semiconductor devices, or chips, create the computing power driving all these electronics, and a key material in making semiconductors faster and more powerful are specialty gases, especially silicon gases. Integrated Device Manufacturers, Fabs, Specialty Gas providers, as well as inspection and consulting services, all have a specific role to play to deliver on this increased demand, including better semiconductor materials and processes.

At The Coretec Group, we understand the market dynamics, that the need for more computing power includes the need for advanced silicon precursors capable of providing fast deposition rates and higher quality films at lower temperatures. The following is an update on semiconductor's specific needs as outlined in the Electronic Specialty Gases Conference from Oct 13-15th, 2020, which was well attended by all of the players named above including those like Applied Materials, Entegris, Micron, EMD, and others.

Computing power demand has surged with the Covid-19 pandemic as doctors, clinicians, and researchers scramble to find solutions, exponentially growing the amount of data storage and processing needs, thereby requiring more and more computing power. This, combined with all the other increases in computing power demand, has created unprecedented demand in the semiconductor industry. Increasing computing power is best achieved with smaller and more powerful chips combined with greater chip volume, however, to achieve this, new semiconductor designs are needed, which require new materials and new manufacturing processes. It is therein that lower temperatures and higher purity are required, which directly impact manufacturing productivity, namely deposition rates.

The main discussion points amongst all players was the need for collaboration and the special challenges that come with that. Chip manufacturers want assurance of production environment performance in these new materials and processes before committing to collaboration or adoption. Chip manufacturers also want assurance of secure distribution channels before committing to new materials that may require substantial changes in their own processes and/or equipment.

There have been several academic pursuits to develop and understand the deposition characteristics of higher-order silanes, specifically with respect to higher deposition rates and/or low deposition temperatures.1-3 Coretec's original work on cyclohexasilane (CHS) shows an order of magnitude higher deposition rate over silane (a traditional silicon precursor), and an ability to deposit at nominal temperatures of 400 degrees Celsius. The Coretec Group is also partnered with Evonik, a world-class specialty materials manufacturer, to supply evaluation samples for process developers to test in production environments in early 2021. Both Coretec and Evonik believe in the superior process value the CHS molecule has, and in partnership ensure a secure supply to the chip manufacturing and microelectronics industry.

The Coretec Group understands the necessary collaborations needed in this industry and the benefits of this enhanced silicon precursor and we look forward to being able to demonstrate its ability in several production environments. We are already in conversations with several companies who have expressed interest in evaluating our CHS in their production equipment. If you are interested in being an evaluation customer and procuring a sample from us, please reach out to Michelle Tokarz at mtokarz@thecoretecgroup.com.

Disclaimer

Coretec Group Inc. published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 19:18:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about THE CORETEC GROUP INC.
02:19pCORETEC : Electronic Trends, Semiconductors, and Specialty Gases
PU
12/20CORETEC : Amorphous Silicon Advantages
PU
12/19CORETEC : Cyclohexasilane Enables Silicon Anodes
PU
12/18CHS LIQUID SILICON & ELECTRIC VEHICL : both deliver <$100/KWh Battery
PU
12/18CORETEC : CHS & EV Adoption both deliver <$100/KWh Battery
PU
12/03CORETEC : Creating CHS-Enabled High-Intensity LED Lighting for COVID-19 Decontam..
PU
12/02CORETEC : will have limited evaluation samples of Cyclohexasilane in early 2021!
PU
11/12CORETEC : Note 2 - Going Concern and Management's Plans
AQ
11/09CORETEC : Silicon Nanowires as a Cost Competitive Replacement to Graphite
PU
11/09GETTING CHS INTO NEXT-GEN BATTERIES : Coretec's Partnership with Theion
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,85 M - -
Net Debt 2019 0,10 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,50x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 15,0 M 15,0 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 35,8%
Chart THE CORETEC GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Coretec Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Anthony Kraft Chief Executive Officer
Victor F. Keen Co-Chairman
Simon Calton Co-Chairman
Matthew Hoffman Chief Financial Officer
Ramez Elgammal Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CORETEC GROUP INC.-58.82%15
ECOLAB INC.11.25%61 285
GIVAUDAN SA22.63%38 566
SIKA AG32.97%38 531
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG34.96%22 587
SYMRISE AG15.88%17 985
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ