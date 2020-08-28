Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  The Coretec Group Inc.    CRTG

THE CORETEC GROUP INC.

(CRTG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 08/27
0.105 USD   +5.00%
12:20pCORETEC : Manufacturing Partnership with Evonik
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coretec : Manufacturing Partnership with Evonik

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

Aug 28, 2020

Shareholder Call Series - Part 4

In July 2020, Coretec announced that it entered into a manufacturing partnership with Evonik, who will deliver the first batches of cyclohexasilane (CHS) before the end of 2020. At that point, we will be prepared to provide CHS samples to our application development partners.


This is a significant milestone for us for two separate reasons. The first is a decision by Evonik shows that there is a need for CHS in different markets. Evonik, being a leading supplier of specialty chemicals across the globe, would not enter into a project like this if they didn't feel there was demand for the CHS molecule and the material technology.

The second is, Evonik is a world-class supplier with over 30,000 employees in over 100 countries. They offer the R&D and pilot manufacturing skills and capability to supply CHS for application development, in addition to the scale for commercial volume sales. They're a very high-quality partner to have in your court. Evonik has a stellar reputation as the world's largest specialty chemical company and from the several meetings we've already had with them, we see why they're the best. Evonik's reputation helps us eliminate concerns about the availability of CHS, scalability, and simplifies the process for us to solicit application partners.

By the end of 2020, we plan to have CHS in hand which customers can use for several energy-focused applications. Our partnership with Evonik is incredibly exciting and validating for us and we are excited to see what new opportunities it opens up moving forward.

To learn more about Coretec's partnership with Evonik, please see page three and six of the July 2020 shareholder call transcriptor visit our expanded blog post on this subject.

Disclaimer

Coretec Group Inc. published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 16:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE CORETEC GROUP INC.
12:20pCORETEC : Manufacturing Partnership with Evonik
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,85 M - -
Net Debt 2019 0,10 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,50x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 21,4 M 21,4 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 17,2%
Chart THE CORETEC GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Coretec Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Anthony Kraft Chief Executive Officer
Victor F. Keen Co-Chairman
Simon Calton Co-Chairman
Matthew Hoffman Chief Financial Officer
Ramez Elgammal Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CORETEC GROUP INC.-38.24%21
ECOLAB INC.2.43%56 415
GIVAUDAN SA25.31%38 561
SIKA AG17.79%33 400
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG28.12%20 983
SYMRISE AG23.51%18 506
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group