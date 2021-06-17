Coretec : Enters Into Research Partnership With Eindhoven University of Technology

The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTCQB: CRTG) (the “Company”) has partnered with Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e), one of the global top 50 universities in the field of Engineering & Technology in the QS World University rankings, to further advance intellectual property patents surrounding The Coretec Group’s Cyclohexasilane (CHS).

TU/e will focus on comparisons of deposition rates and film quality over silane and other higher order silanes in order to quantify the value for use of such materials in semiconductor processing and the manufacturing of photonics.

Dr. Erik Bakkers, Full Professor at TU/e in the Applied Physics Department will lead the research. Dr. Bakkers is one of the world’s foremost researchers in the field of nanomaterials including studies of higher order silanes, nanowires, and light emission from silicon. Dr. Bakkers’ lab has the capability to perform side-by-side comparisons of deposition characteristics of CHS and other silicon precursors and to properly characterize and assess film qualities of all such comparisons.

”For the growth of light-emitting silicon, it is important to work at an as low as possible temperature. CHS could be a game-changer,” said Dr. Bakkers.

The work performed by Dr. Bakkers’ lab includes in depth characterization of the physical properties of CHS as well as growth rate comparisons to other silicon precursors such as porosity, density, and extent of coverage.

“In order to properly validate the deposition characteristics of CHS, we rely on experts like Dr. Bakkers with the necessary facilities and know-how to fabricate the silicon-based films and nanostructures used in our target applications. The researchers at Eindhoven have the scientific expertise to properly make assessments about their quality,” said Ramez Elgammal, VP of Technology, at The Coretec Group.

The Coretec Group is partnered with Evonik, a world leader of specialty chemicals, to produce initial quantities of CHS and continues to work with other globally recognized companies as they evaluate CHS as a key material in their technology. The Coretec Group works with and sponsors research institutions to expand intellectual property rights through provisional patents covering the value of CHS.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is developing a portfolio of engineered silicon to improve energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting (LEDs), and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. The Coretec Group serves the global technology markets in energy, electronics, semiconductor, solar, health, environment, and security.

For more information, please visit www.thecoretecgroup.com. Follow The Coretec Group on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Eindhoven University of Technology

The Eindhoven University of Technology is a research-driven university of international standing, where world-class research and excellent education go hand in hand. In the areas of engineering science and technology, we focus on a balanced approach of education, research and valorization of knowledge.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements in this press release that relate to The Coretec Group’s expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company’s results from operations are forward-looking statements, and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

