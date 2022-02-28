Log in
    CRTG   US21871W1018

THE CORETEC GROUP INC.

(CRTG)
The Coretec Group Files Full Utility Patent for Development of Advanced Silicon Anodes

02/28/2022 | 09:33am EST
The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTCQB: CRTG), a developer of engineered silicon and 3D volumetric displays, has filed a full utility patent on its provisional patent for the development of advanced silicon anodes using cyclohexasilane (CHS) and other silanes.

The full-utility patent – filed February 24, 2022 – builds on a provisional patent filed a year earlier. This patent application covers the use of CHS to produce a wide variety of silicon anodes for use in lithium-ion batteries.

Filing the utility patent is a necessary step to formally protect The Coretec Group’s work on the battery initiative it embarked upon last year.

Next-generation lithium-ion batteries require high energy and power density, rapid charging, and long-term cycling stability. Industry is actively pursuing the use of silicon as an electrode material because of its natural abundance and its ability to store more lithium than conventionally used graphite.

“This patent provides us the necessary protection as we develop our battery,” said CEO Matthew Kappers. “Developing our own silicon anode is an essential component of our battery development. This initiative will explore the use of CHS to develop a battery with higher density and improved cycling stability.”

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is developing a portfolio of engineered silicon to improve energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting (LEDs), and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. The Coretec Group serves the global technology markets in energy, electronics, semiconductor, solar, health, environment, and security.

For more information, please visit thecoretecgroup.com. Follow The Coretec Group on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that relate to The Coretec Group’s expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company’s results from operations are forward-looking statements, and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,84 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,29 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,80x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,4 M 12,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 48,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew Kappers Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Kraft President
Matthew L. Hoffman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Victor F. Keen Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simon Calton Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CORETEC GROUP INC.-50.95%12
ECOLAB INC.-23.14%51 668
SIKA AG-19.60%50 476
GIVAUDAN SA-21.77%37 283
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.10.40%24 772
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-10.68%23 005