The Coretec Group to Host a Shareholder Call on August 17 to Highlight 2022 Milestones and Outline End-of-Year Goals

The Company will update shareholders on the latest developments of its Endurion battery program and CHS technology, and illuminate its plans for growth and development through the remainder of 2022

The Coretec Group (OTCQB: CRTG), developers of silicon anode active materials for lithium-ion batteries and cyclohexasilane (CHS) for EV, cleantech, and emerging tech applications, will host a shareholder call at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, to discuss the company's achievements in 2022 while also providing insights into the growth and development goals the Company aims to achieve.

In the first half of this year, Coretec has devoted significant time and resources toward the development of its Endurion battery program, which applies the company’s expertise in silicon nanoparticles to manufacture silicon anodes for faster-charging, improved cycling, and increased energy density lithium-ion batteries. The shareholder call will provide an overview of the Endurion battery program and its technology.

Coretec will also review other major 2022 accomplishments, including the opening of its own, fully operational wet laboratory, the hiring of Research Scientist, Dr. Nathanael Downes, Ph.D. and filing a full utility patent on the company’s provisional patent for the development of advanced silicon anodes using CHS and other silanes, among other notable achievements from the first half of the year.

Chief Executive Officer Matthew Kappers, Chief Financial Officer Matthew Hoffman, and VP of Partnerships and Innovation, Dr. Michelle Tokarz, Ph.D., will be discussing the company’s recent achievements and future plans for growth and development, in addition to answering questions submitted from the investment community and news media.

To submit questions for the shareholder call, please send an email to IR@thecoretecgroup.com by 5 p.m. EST on Monday, August 15, 2022.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is developing a portfolio of engineered silicon to improve energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting (LEDs), and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. The Coretec Group serves the global technology markets in energy, electronics, semiconductor, solar, health, environment, and security.

For more information, please visit thecoretecgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that relate to The Coretec Group’s expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company’s results from operations are forward-looking statements and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

