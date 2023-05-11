Advanced search
    CRTG   US21871W1018

THE CORETEC GROUP INC.

(CRTG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:32:20 2023-05-11 pm EDT
0.0190 USD   -4.52%
02:48pThe Coretec Group to Host a Shareholder Call on May 18 to Provide an Update on its Endurion Battery Development Program for Electric Vehicles
GL
05/05The Coretec Group Files a Provisional Patent for Improved Silicon-Based Battery Anode Development; Company scientists have created three distinct strategies to extend the life and increase the density capabilities of lithium-ion batteries, with an emphasis on manufacturing scalability
AQ
05/04The Coretec Group Files a Provisional Patent for Improved Silicon-Based Battery Anode Development
GL
The Coretec Group to Host a Shareholder Call on May 18 to Provide an Update on its Endurion Battery Development Program for Electric Vehicles

05/11/2023 | 02:48pm EDT
The Company will update its shareholders on its Endurion battery program, discuss the importance of its latest provisional patent, and outline objectives through the rest of 2023

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coretec Group (OTCQB: CRTG), developers of silicon anode active materials for lithium-ion batteries and cyclohexasilane (CHS) for electric vehicles (EVs), cleantech, and emerging tech applications, will host a shareholder call at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, May 18, 2023, to discuss the achievements and progress of its Endurion battery program, while also providing insights into the innovation and commercialization goals the Company seeks to achieve throughout the rest of the year.

Endurion applies the Company’s expertise in silicon nanoparticles to the development of silicon anodes for lithium-ion batteries that charge faster and last longer than the current industry standard. On the call, the Company will discuss the significant progress Endurion has made in recent months, as well as the strategies intended to commercialize its product. These efforts include R&D, developing key partnerships with industry players, and the importance and capabilities of its recently-filed provisional patent. The patent identifies three distinct strategies to extend the life and increase energy density of lithium-ion batteries, with an emphasis on manufacturing scalability.

The Coretec Group will also review other 2023 milestones and events, including hosting an EV industry panel discussion with peer companies, Graphex Group and Blink Charging. Company scientists have also spent productive time attending key industry conferences, such as JCESR and NAATBatt, where they liaised with and learned from many of the brightest minds in the battery sector. The Company worked with outside battery labs, including the University of Michigan Battery Lab and Polaris, where they collaborated with in-house battery development teams on vital new strategies for Endurion.

Chief Executive Officer Matthew Kappers, Chief Technology Officer Dr. Ramez Elgammal, Ph.D., and VP of Partnerships & Development Dr. Michelle Tokarz, Ph.D., will discuss the company’s recent achievements and future plans, in addition to answering questions submitted from the investment community and news media.

To submit questions for the hour-long shareholder call, please send an email to IR@thecoretecgroup.com by 5 p.m. EST on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Participants/Audience

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wd27fpuz
Call link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbf6737c841ee42a9b25a7b1291cf013b
Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062
Canada dial-in number (Local): 1 226 828 7575
United States: 1 844 200 6205
United States (Local): 1 646 904 5544
All other locations: 1 929 526 1599
Access code: 642462

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based developer of engineered silicon, working to improve lives and power the EV, cleantech, and emerging technology markets of tomorrow. The company’s current battery program is Endurion; the Coretec team is applying its expertise in silicon nanoparticles to develop silicon anodes for lithium-ion batteries in EVs that will charge faster and last longer than the current industry standard.

Additionally, Coretec is also utilizing its engineered silicon to develop a portfolio of energy-focused products, including solid-state lighting (LEDs), semiconductors, 3D volumetric displays, and printable electronics. The Coretec Group’s groundbreaking work is revolutionizing the EV and energy storage markets and will continue to be a pioneer in this fast-paced industry.

For more information, please visit thecoretecgroup.com.

Follow The Coretec Group on:

Twitter – @CoretecGroupInc
LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/24789881
YouTube – www.youtube.com/channel/UC1IA9C6PoPd1G4M7B9QiZPQ/featured

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that relate to The Coretec Group’s expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company’s results from operations are forward-looking statements and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

Corporate Contact:

The Coretec Group, Inc.
Lindsay McCarthy
info@thecoretecgroup.com
+1 (866) 916-0833

Media Contact:

Spencer Herrmann
FischTank PR
coretec@fischtankpr.com
+1 (518) 669-6818


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -2,86 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,88 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,35 M 5,35 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 42,3%
Chart THE CORETEC GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Coretec Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew J. Kappers Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew L. Hoffman Secretary, Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Victor F. Keen Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simon Calton Co-Chairman
Ramez Elgammal Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CORETEC GROUP INC.-41.26%5
ECOLAB INC.20.18%49 806
SIKA AG11.86%42 887
GIVAUDAN SA9.81%32 234
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-10.31%22 823
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG13.90%18 727
