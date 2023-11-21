Corporate Briefing Session for the Financial Year 2023

Area of the Mill

The Crescent Textile Mills Limited is a vertically integrated composite textile unit engaged in supreme quality manufacturing of Yarn, Greige/Processed Fabrics, Home Textile and Institutional Garments. Crestex is known worldwide for quality innovation and reliability.

To be the preferred choice of customers through innovative products and solutions and be a leading contributor to the economy by enhancing value for stakeholders.

100% Cotton , 100% Polyester & Blends of all origins; Pakistani, Egyptian, US Pima/Supima, Australian, African Cotton, CMIA, Organic Cotton, Better Cotton Initiative BCI.

Pigment Dyed, Pigment Print, Reactive Dyed, Reactive Print, Metallic Print, Pearl Print, Glow in the Dark Print.

Power Plant

We are producing electricity mainly from Gas engines resulting all exhaust Parameters well within NEQS (National Environmental Quality Standards) limits.

Running capacity: 11~12 MW

Waste Heat Recovery Boilers

Waste heat boilers are installed at our engines to produce 6 tons/hr steam

Renewable Energy

3.5 MW solar energy plant installed at its manufacturing facility in Hattar, KPK and at Faisalabad.