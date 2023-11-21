The Crescent Textile Mills Limited

Corporate Briefing Session for the Financial Year 2023

November 23rd, 2023

Company Profile

The Crescent Textile Mills Limited is a vertically integrated composite textile unit engaged in supreme quality manufacturing of Yarn, Greige/Processed Fabrics, Home Textile and Institutional Garments. Crestex is known worldwide for quality innovation and reliability.

Year of Commencement

Area of the Mill

1950

7,000,000 SQF

Our Vision

To be the preferred choice of customers through innovative products and solutions and be a leading contributor to the economy by enhancing value for stakeholders.

Spinning

Product Range

10/s~ 100/s yarn counts

100% Cotton , 100% Polyester & Blends of all origins; Pakistani, Egyptian, US Pima/Supima, Australian, African Cotton, CMIA, Organic Cotton, Better Cotton Initiative BCI.

Production Capacity

99,552 Ring Spindles, Per year capacity = 32.453 million kg (Basis 20/1 count)

Weaving

Product Range

Plain weave, Plain/stripe sateen, Poplin, Twill, Flannel, Dobby & Yarn Dyed

Production Capacity

114 Air Jet Looms

Greige 40.932 Million Sq Mtr/Yr (50 Picks)

Processing

Product Range

Pigment Dyed, Pigment Print, Reactive Dyed, Reactive Print, Metallic Print, Pearl Print, Glow in the Dark Print.

Special Finish i.e. Easy Care, Water Repellent, Fire Retardant, Anti-Microbial.

Production Capacity

40 Million mtrs yearly.

Home Textile

Product Range

  • Open Line Bedding
  • Duvet Set
  • Institutional Garments
  • Sheet set
  • BIAB/Bed Spread
  • Lined Curtains
  • Table linen
    Production Capacity
    Semi Automated Operations 25 Million mtrs yearly

Power Plant

We are producing electricity mainly from Gas engines resulting all exhaust Parameters well within NEQS (National Environmental Quality Standards) limits.

Running capacity: 11~12 MW

Waste Heat Recovery Boilers

Waste heat boilers are installed at our engines to produce 6 tons/hr steam

Renewable Energy

3.5 MW solar energy plant installed at its manufacturing facility in Hattar, KPK and at Faisalabad.

