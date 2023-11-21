Communiqué officiel de THE CRESCENT TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED
Crescent Textile Mills : Crestex - CBS Presentation 2023
November 20, 2023 at 11:58 pm EST
The Crescent Textile Mills Limited
Corporate Briefing Session for the Financial Year 2023
November 23rd, 2023
Welcome
The honorable shareholders,
analysts and guests from security market
Company Profile
The Crescent Textile Mills Limited is a vertically integrated composite textile unit engaged in supreme quality manufacturing of Yarn, Greige/Processed Fabrics, Home Textile and Institutional Garments. Crestex is known worldwide for quality innovation and reliability.
Year of Commencement
Area of the Mill
1950
7,000,000 SQF
Our Vision
To be the preferred choice of customers through innovative products and solutions and be a leading contributor to the economy by enhancing value for stakeholders.
Spinning
Product Range
10/s~ 100/s yarn counts
100% Cotton , 100% Polyester & Blends of all origins; Pakistani, Egyptian, US Pima/Supima, Australian, African Cotton, CMIA, Organic Cotton, Better Cotton Initiative BCI.
Production Capacity
99,552 Ring Spindles, Per year capacity = 32.453 million kg (Basis 20/1 count)
Pigment Dyed, Pigment Print, Reactive Dyed, Reactive Print, Metallic Print, Pearl Print, Glow in the Dark Print.
Special Finish i.e. Easy Care, Water Repellent, Fire Retardant, Anti-Microbial.
Production Capacity
40 Million mtrs yearly.
Home Textile
Product Range
Open Line Bedding
Duvet Set
Institutional Garments
Sheet set
BIAB/Bed Spread
Lined Curtains
Table linen
Production Capacity
Semi Automated Operations 25 Million mtrs yearly
Power Plant
We are producing electricity mainly from Gas engines resulting all exhaust Parameters well within NEQS (National Environmental Quality Standards) limits.
Running capacity: 11~12 MW
Waste Heat Recovery Boilers
Waste heat boilers are installed at our engines to produce 6 tons/hr steam
Renewable Energy
3.5 MW solar energy plant installed at its manufacturing facility in Hattar, KPK and at Faisalabad.
The Crescent Textile Mills Limited is a Pakistan-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of textile manufacturing comprising spinning, combing, weaving, dyeing, bleaching, printing, stitching, buying, selling, and otherwise dealing in yarn, cloth and other goods and fabrics made from raw cotton and synthetic fiber(s) and to generate, accumulate, distribute, supply and sale of electricity. The Company's segments include Spinning, which is engaged in producing yarn using natural and artificial fibers; Weaving, which is engaged in producing greige fabric using yarn; Processing and Home Textile, which is engaged in processing greige fabric for the production of printed and dyed fabric, and manufacturing of home textile articles, and Power Generation, which is engaged in generating and distributing power. Its spinning division produced over 14.5 million kilograms (kgs) of yarn. The Companyâs in-house weaving facility produced approximately 10.9 million meters of fabric.