Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund : ® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Distributions (D

Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Distributions

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Dallas, TX: The Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE: SRV) (the "Fund") declared its monthly distribution of $0.12 per common share for each of December, 2020 and January, 2021. These monthly distributions will be payable to common shareholders pursuant to the table below:

Payment Distribution Return of Capital Ex-Date Record Date Date Amount Estimate1 12/11/20 12/14/20 12/31/20 $0.12 0% 1/15/21 1/19/21 1/29/21 $0.12 100%

1The return of capital estimate is based on the Fund's current anticipated earnings and profits for the fiscal year and does not include a projection of gains and losses on the sale of securities which may occur during the remainder of the year. It is currently anticipated, but not certain, that approximately 0% of the Fund's December 2020 distribution and 100% of the Fund's January 2021 distribution will be treated as a return of capital. The final determination of such amounts will be made and reported to shareholders in early 2021 for the December 2020 distribution and in early 2022 for the January 2021 distribution, after the end of the calendar year when the Fund determines its earnings and profits for the year. The final tax status of each distribution may differ substantially from this preliminary information.

Each distribution shall be paid on the payment date unless the payment of such distribution is deferred by the Fund's Board of Trustees upon a determination that such deferral is required in order to comply with applicable law or to ensure that the Fund remains solvent and able to pay its debts as they become due and continue as a going concern.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE FUND

The Fund is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company with an investment objective of seeking a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in a portfolio of energy infrastructure master limited partnerships ("MLPs") and MLP-related investments. The Fund will invest no more than 25% of its Managed Assets in securities of MLPs that qualify as publicly traded partnerships under the Internal Revenue Code. The Fund's shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SRV."

There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. Investments in the Fund involve operating expenses and fees. The net asset value of the Fund will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities. It is important to note that closed-end funds trade on their market value, not net asset value, and closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value.

Future distributions will be made by the Fund if and when declared by the Fund's Board of Trustees, based on a consideration of number of factors, including the Fund's continued