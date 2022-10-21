Advanced search
    SZC   US2316472073

THE CUSHING RENAISSANCE FUND

(SZC)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-10-21 pm EDT
37.83 USD   +2.24%
Cushing Renaissance Fund : Press Release - SZC Sept 2022 Final
PU
Cushing® Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund Declares Its Monthly Distribution, Payable on September 30, 2022, October 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022 Respectively
CI
Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Declares Its Monthly Distribution, Payable on June 30, 2022, July 29, 2022 and August 31, 2022 Respectively
CI
Cushing Renaissance Fund : SZC_Name_Change_Press_Release-Final 2

10/21/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
The Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Name Change

Dallas, TX - October 21, 2022- The Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:SZC, the "Fund") announced a change to the Fund's name. Effective as of November 1, 2022, the Fund's name will be NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund. In connection with its name change, the New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol of the Fund's common shares will change from "SZC" to "NXG." The CUSIP for the Fund's common shares will remain 231647207 following the name and ticker change.

Current Name

Current NYSE

New Name

New NYSE

Symbol

Symbol

The Cushing® NextGen

SZC

NXG NextGen Infrastructure

NXG

Infrastructure Income Fund

Income Fund

In connection with the name change, there will be no change to the Fund's investment adviser, the portfolio management personnel primarily responsible for the day to day management of the Fund's portfolio, or the Fund's investment objective and investment strategies.

ABOUT CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT

Cushing is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts. Cushing is doing business as NXG Investment Management providing Next Generation investment strategies to investors seeking long-term growth in companies focused on a clean and sustainable future as well as traditional and transformational infrastructure companies.

Contact: Blake Nelson

Cushing® Asset Management, LP 214-692-6334

www.nxgim.com

www.cushingcef.com

Source: Cushing® Asset Management, LP

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell securities of the Fund and it is not soliciting an offer to buy securities of the Fund, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. Investments in the Fund involve operating expenses and fees. The individual net asset value of the Fund will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities. It is important to note that closed-end funds trade on their market value, not net asset value, and closed-end funds often trade at a discount to

1217243.03-CHISR02A - MSW

their net asset value. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. An investment in the Fund is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of the entire amount that you invest. See www.cushingcef.com for a detailed discussion of Fund-specific risks.

1217243.03-CHISR02A - MSW

Disclaimer

Cushing Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fund published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 21:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
