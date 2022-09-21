Advanced search
    CCC   CY0001101217

THE CYPRUS CEMENT

(CCC)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-19
0.5800 EUR   -0.85%
0.5800 EUR   -0.85%
02:20aCYPRUS CEMENT : BUYBACK (en)
PU
09/15CYPRUS CEMENT : Reduction of share capital of The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd (Regulated Market)
PU
09/13CYPRUS CEMENT : Reduction of share capital
PU
Cyprus Cement : BUYBACK (en)

09/21/2022 | 02:20am EDT
0170/00040236/en
Other Announcements
PROCHOICE CHRIMATISTIRIAKI LTD
CCC - THE CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LTD
BUYBACK (en)

ANNOUNCEMENT

The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd, based on the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission ,would like to inform the investing public that in execution of the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated 20/06/2022 and in accordance with Companies Law Cap113-Article 57A, during the meeting of Septeber 20, 2022 it proceeded via ProChoice Chrimatistiriaki Ltd to a purchase own shares 1.775 at 0.58 euro per share of total value 1,029.50 euro.

For the company

C.C.C. SECRETARIAL LIMITED

Secretary

(en)

Not Regulated
Filing Date: 21/09/2022 08:51

Disclaimer

The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 06:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 0,28 M - -
Net income 2021 4,04 M - -
Net cash 2021 24,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 3,40%
Capitalization 79,8 M 79,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 146x
EV / Sales 2021 168x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart THE CYPRUS CEMENT
Duration : Period :
The Cyprus Cement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Elena Stylianou Financial Manager
George St. Galatariotis Executive Chairman
Michalis Mousiouttas Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonis Antoniou Latouros Independent Non-Executive Director
Tasos Anastasiou General Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CYPRUS CEMENT12.62%80
HOLCIM LTD-4.54%27 960
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-25.29%22 202
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-38.34%11 562
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-13.29%10 594
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-4.67%9 632