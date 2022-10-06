Cyprus Cement : BUYBACK (en)

ANNOUNCEMENT The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd, based on the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission ,would like to inform the investing public that in execution of the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated 20/06/2022 and in accordance with Companies Law Cap113-Article 57A, during the meeting of October 5, 2022 it proceeded via ProChoice Chrimatistiriaki Ltd to a purchase own shares 2.645 at 0.56 euro per share of total value 1.481,20 euro. For the company C.C.C. SECRETARIAL LIMITED Secretary (en)