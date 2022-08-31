Cyprus Cement : Board Meeting to approve Interim Financial Statements
Board Meeting to approve Interim Financial Statements
The Board of Directors of The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd will meet on Friday 30th September 2022 to consider and approve the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the six-month period ended 30th June 2022.
