Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. The Cyprus Cement
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCC   CY0001101217

THE CYPRUS CEMENT

(CCC)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-29
0.6450 EUR   +2.38%
04:30aCYPRUS CEMENT : Board Meeting to approve Interim Financial Statements
PU
08/08CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
08/04CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK(en)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyprus Cement : Board Meeting to approve Interim Financial Statements

08/31/2022 | 04:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
0013/00040049/en
Meeting of the Board of Directors (Discussion on dividend/interest/new securities/alteration of capital/etc)
THE CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LTD
CCC - THE CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LTD
Board Meeting to approve Interim Financial Statements

The Board of Directors of The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd will meet on Friday 30th September 2022 to consider and approve the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the six-month period ended 30th June 2022.


C.C.C. Secretarial Ltd
Secretary


Limassol, 31st August 2022

Regulated
Filing Date: 31/08/2022 10:36

Disclaimer

The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 08:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE CYPRUS CEMENT
04:30aCYPRUS CEMENT : Board Meeting to approve Interim Financial Statements
PU
08/08CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
08/04CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK(en)
PU
08/03CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
08/01CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
07/29CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : Dividend cheques posted
PU
07/29CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
07/27CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
07/25CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
07/21CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 0,28 M - -
Net income 2021 4,04 M - -
Net cash 2021 24,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 3,40%
Capitalization 88,8 M 88,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 146x
EV / Sales 2021 168x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart THE CYPRUS CEMENT
Duration : Period :
The Cyprus Cement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Elena Stylianou Financial Manager
George St. Galatariotis Executive Chairman
Michalis Mousiouttas Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonis Antoniou Latouros Independent Non-Executive Director
Tasos Anastasiou General Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CYPRUS CEMENT25.24%89
HOLCIM LTD-5.72%27 510
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-22.98%23 161
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-36.58%12 203
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-39.89%10 221
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-18.87%9 881