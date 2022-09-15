Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. The Cyprus Cement
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCC   CY0001101217

THE CYPRUS CEMENT

(CCC)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-12
0.6500 EUR   +0.78%
09/13CYPRUS CEMENT : Reduction of share capital
PU
09/09CYPRUS CEMENT : Reduction of share capital/capital return process
PU
08/31CYPRUS CEMENT : Board Meeting to approve Interim Financial Statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyprus Cement : Reduction of share capital of The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd (Regulated Market)

09/15/2022 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUNCEMENT

Reduction of share capital of The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd

(Regulated Market)

Further to relevant announcements of The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd, the Cyprus Stock Exchange announces that its issued share capital which amounted to €59,172,679.69 divided into 137,610,883 shares of a nominal value of €0.43 has been reduced under Court Order to €50,916,026.71 divided into 137,610,883 shares of a nominal value of €0.37 with respective cash return to shareholders corresponding to €0.06 per share.

This change will come to effect as of Friday, 16 September 2022. As of 16 September 2022, the company's shares will be traded at an adjusted trading price and without the right to participate in capital return (as already announced by the company).

Nicosia, 14 September 2022

Disclaimer

The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 06:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE CYPRUS CEMENT
09/13CYPRUS CEMENT : Reduction of share capital
PU
09/09CYPRUS CEMENT : Reduction of share capital/capital return process
PU
08/31CYPRUS CEMENT : Board Meeting to approve Interim Financial Statements
PU
08/08CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
08/04CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK(en)
PU
08/03CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
08/01CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
07/29CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : Dividend cheques posted
PU
07/29CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
07/27CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 0,28 M - -
Net income 2021 4,04 M - -
Net cash 2021 24,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 3,40%
Capitalization 89,4 M 89,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 146x
EV / Sales 2021 168x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart THE CYPRUS CEMENT
Duration : Period :
The Cyprus Cement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Elena Stylianou Financial Manager
George St. Galatariotis Executive Chairman
Michalis Mousiouttas Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonis Antoniou Latouros Independent Non-Executive Director
Tasos Anastasiou General Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CYPRUS CEMENT26.21%89
HOLCIM LTD-1.08%29 116
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-21.82%23 500
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-35.40%12 460
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-11.32%10 857
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-36.13%10 651