Cyprus Cement : Reduction of share capital of The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd (Regulated Market)

ANNOUNCEMENT

Reduction of share capital of The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd

(Regulated Market)

Further to relevant announcements of The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd, the Cyprus Stock Exchange announces that its issued share capital which amounted to €59,172,679.69 divided into 137,610,883 shares of a nominal value of €0.43 has been reduced under Court Order to €50,916,026.71 divided into 137,610,883 shares of a nominal value of €0.37 with respective cash return to shareholders corresponding to €0.06 per share.

This change will come to effect as of Friday, 16 September 2022. As of 16 September 2022, the company's shares will be traded at an adjusted trading price and without the right to participate in capital return (as already announced by the company).

Nicosia, 14 September 2022