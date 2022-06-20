Cyprus Cement Public : ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESOLUTIONS DATED 20 JUNE 2022

The Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd was held on Monday 20th June 2022. At the Annual General Meeting the following resolutions were approved:

1. The Management Report and the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021, were approved.

2. The payment of a dividend out of the profits of the years 2020 and 2021 amounting to €2.408.567,00 was approved.

The Record Date for the dividend is Friday 1st July 2022, i.e. Inventors that will purchase shares at the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) before market close on 29th June 2022 (Last Cum Date) will be entitled to the dividend. Furthermore, shareholders entitled to the dividend will also be the holders of shares based on an off-exchange transfer to be completed by the record date. The ex-dividend date is Thursday 30th June 2022.

The dividend will be paid to the shareholders until Friday 29th July 2022.

3. The Directors Messrs. Costas Galatariotis and Antonis Antoniou Latouros who were retired by rotation were re-elected as members of the Company's Board of Directors.

4. It was resolved that the Directors' remuneration for the year 2022 will remain to €1.000,00 for each member. It was also resolved that the Audit Committee remuneration will remain to €1.000,00 for each member.

5. PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd were re-appointed as the Company's Auditors and the Board of Directors was authorized to determine their remuneration for year 2022 at a later stage.



C.C.C. Secretarial Ltd

Secretary



Limassol, 20th June 2022