Cyprus Cement Public : BUYBACK (en)

ANNOUNCEMENT

The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd would like to inform the investing public that pursuant to article 4, paragraph 4 no. 2273/2003 of the Regulation of the Commission of European Communities, in execution of the 18/06/2021 Decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and in accordance with Article 16 of Law 2190/1920, during the meeting of March 4, 2022 it proceeded via ProChoice Chrimatistiriaki Ltd to a buyback of 2.950 own shares at 0,51 euro per share of total value 1,540.5 euro.

C.C.C. SECRETARIAL LIMITED

Secretary

(en)