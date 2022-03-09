Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. The Cyprus Cement Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCC   CY0001101217

THE CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CCC)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03-07
0.505 EUR   -0.98%
03/08CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
03/04CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK(en)
PU
03/03CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyprus Cement Public : BUYBACK(en)

03/09/2022 | 02:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
0170/00038206/en
Other Announcements
PROCHOICE CHRIMATISTIRIAKI LTD
CCC - THE CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LTD
BUYBACK(en)

ANNOUNCEMENT

The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd would like to inform the investing public that pursuant to article 4, paragraph 4 no. 2273/2003 of the Regulation of the Commission of European Communities, in execution of the 18/06/2021 Decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and in accordance with Article 16 of Law 2190/1920, during the meeting of March 8, 2022 it proceeded via ProChoice Chrimatistiriaki Ltd to a buyback of 3.010 own shares at 0,505 euro per share of total value 1,520.05 euro.

C.C.C. SECRETARIAL LIMITED

Secretary

(en)

Not Regulated
Filing Date: 09/03/2022 08:53

Disclaimer

The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 07:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
03/08CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
03/04CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK(en)
PU
03/03CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
2021The Cyprus Cement Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter..
CI
2021The Cyprus Cement Public Company Limited Recommends Dividend, Payable Until 28 July 202..
CI
2021The Cyprus Cement Public Company Limited Recommends Dividend for the Year 2020, Payable..
CI
2021The Cyprus Cement Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year End..
CI
2021The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd, Announces That the Town Planning Department Has I..
CI
2020The Cyprus Cement Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year End..
CI
2020The Cyprus Cement Public Company Limited Approves Dividend, Payable on Until 8 Septembe..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,33 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
Net income 2020 43,8 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
Net cash 2020 1,70 M 1,85 M 1,85 M
P/E ratio 2020 1,13x
Yield 2020 4,86%
Capitalization 69,5 M 75,7 M 75,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 154x
EV / Sales 2020 146x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart THE CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Cyprus Cement Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Elena Stylianou Financial Manager
George St. Galatariotis Executive Chairman
Michalis Mousiouttas Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonis Antoniou Latouros Independent Non-Executive Director
Tasos Anastasiou General Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-1.94%76
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-10.36%10 907
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.2.96%8 407
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-17.62%7 110
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-15.48%6 994
WHITBREAD PLC-18.66%6 540