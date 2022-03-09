Cyprus Cement Public : BUYBACK(en)

The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd would like to inform the investing public that pursuant to article 4, paragraph 4 no. 2273/2003 of the Regulation of the Commission of European Communities, in execution of the 18/06/2021 Decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and in accordance with Article 16 of Law 2190/1920, during the meeting of March 8, 2022 it proceeded via ProChoice Chrimatistiriaki Ltd to a buyback of 3.010 own shares at 0,505 euro per share of total value 1,520.05 euro.
The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 07:10:03 UTC.