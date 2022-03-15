Cyprus Cement Public : BUYBACK (en)

ANNOUNCEMENT The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd, based on the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, would like to inform the investing public that in execution of the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated 18/06/2021 and in accordance with Companies Law Cap.113 - Article 57Α, during the meeting of March 14th 2022 it proceeded via ProChoice Chrimatistiriaki Ltd to a purchace own shares 2,870 at 0,515 euro per share of total value €1,478.06 euro. For the Company C.C.C. Secretarial Ltd Secretary (en)