Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. The Cyprus Cement Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCC   CY0001101217

THE CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CCC)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03-13
0.515 EUR   +1.98%
03:00aCYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
03/10CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
03/09CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK(en)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyprus Cement Public : BUYBACK (en)

03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
0170/00038263/en
Other Announcements
PROCHOICE CHRIMATISTIRIAKI LTD
CCC - THE CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LTD
BUYBACK (en)

ANNOUNCEMENT

The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd, based on the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, would like to inform the investing public that in execution of the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated 18/06/2021 and in accordance with Companies Law Cap.113 - Article 57Α, during the meeting of March 14th 2022 it proceeded via ProChoice Chrimatistiriaki Ltd to a purchace own shares 2,870 at 0,515 euro per share of total value €1,478.06 euro.

For the Company

C.C.C. Secretarial Ltd

Secretary

(en)

Not Regulated
Filing Date: 15/03/2022 08:38

Disclaimer

The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 06:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
03:00aCYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
03/10CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
03/09CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK(en)
PU
03/08CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
03/04CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK(en)
PU
03/03The Cyprus Cement Public Company Limited commences an Equity Buyback Plan 10% of its is..
CI
03/03CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
2021The Cyprus Cement Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter..
CI
2021The Cyprus Cement Public Company Limited Recommends Dividend, Payable Until 28 July 202..
CI
2021The Cyprus Cement Public Company Limited Recommends Dividend for the Year 2020, Payable..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,33 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
Net income 2020 43,8 M 48,1 M 48,1 M
Net cash 2020 1,70 M 1,86 M 1,86 M
P/E ratio 2020 1,13x
Yield 2020 4,86%
Capitalization 70,9 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 154x
EV / Sales 2020 146x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart THE CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Cyprus Cement Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Elena Stylianou Financial Manager
George St. Galatariotis Executive Chairman
Michalis Mousiouttas Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonis Antoniou Latouros Independent Non-Executive Director
Tasos Anastasiou General Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%78
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-40.33%8 897
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-9.68%7 642
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.1.02%7 601
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-13.49%7 493
WHITBREAD PLC-11.59%7 019