  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. The Cyprus Cement Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCC   CY0001101217

THE CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CCC)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  06-02
0.6350 EUR   +1.60%
Cyprus Cement Public : BUYBACK (en)

06/08/2022 | 02:22am EDT
0170/00039207/en
Other Announcements
PROCHOICE CHRIMATISTIRIAKI LTD
CCC - THE CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LTD
BUYBACK (en)

ANNOUNCEMENT

The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd, based on the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission ,would like to inform the investing public that in execution of the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated 18/06/2021 and in accordance with Companies Law Cap113-Article 57A, during the meeting of June 7, 2022 it proceeded via ProChoice Chrimatistiriaki Ltd to a purchase own shares 110 at 0.62 euro per share of total value 68.20 euro.

For the company

C.C.C. SECRETARIAL LIMITED

Secretary

(en)

Not Regulated
Filing Date: 08/06/2022 08:59

Disclaimer

The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 06:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,28 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
Net income 2021 4,04 M 4,32 M 4,32 M
Net cash 2021 24,8 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 3,40%
Capitalization 86,0 M 92,0 M 92,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 146x
EV / Sales 2021 168x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 33,4%
Managers and Directors
Elena Stylianou Financial Manager
George St. Galatariotis Executive Chairman
Michalis Mousiouttas Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonis Antoniou Latouros Independent Non-Executive Director
Tasos Anastasiou General Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED23.30%92
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-9.45%10 894
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-9.12%7 503
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-15.31%7 295
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.-1.17%7 295
WHITBREAD PLC-9.82%6 758