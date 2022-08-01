Log in
    CCC   CY0001101217

THE CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CCC)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-28
0.6150 EUR   -.--%
05:24aCYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
07/29CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : Dividend cheques posted
PU
07/29CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
Cyprus Cement Public : BUYBACK (en)

08/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
0170/00039870/en
Other Announcements
PROCHOICE CHRIMATISTIRIAKI LTD
CCC - THE CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LTD
BUYBACK (en)

ANNOUNCEMENT

The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd, based on the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission ,would like to inform the investing public that in execution of the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated 20/06/2022 and in accordance with Companies Law Cap113-Article 57A, during the meeting of July 29, 2022 it proceeded via ProChoice Chrimatistiriaki Ltd to a purchase own shares 3.430 at 0.615 euro per share of total value 2,109.450 euro.

For the company

C.C.C. SECRETARIAL LIMITED

Secretary

(en)

Not Regulated
Filing Date: 01/08/2022 12:19

Disclaimer

The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
