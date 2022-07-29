Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Cyprus
  CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  The Cyprus Cement Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    CCC   CY0001101217

THE CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CCC)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-27
0.6150 EUR    0.00%
05:45aCYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : Dividend cheques posted
PU
02:24aCYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
07/27CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC : BUYBACK (en)
PU
Summary 
Summary

Cyprus Cement Public : Dividend cheques posted

07/29/2022 | 05:45am EDT
0013/00039856/en
Dividend/ Interest
THE CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LTD
CCC - THE CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LTD
Dividend cheques posted

The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd would like to announce that the cheques for the payment of dividend in accordance with the Company's announcement dated 21st of June 2022, were mailed to the entitled shareholders on 29th of July 2022.

For all shareholders that have declared to the Cyprus Stock Exchange that they wish to receive dividend through a custodian operator, the dividend has been paid to the custodian operator as per the instructions of the Cyprus Stock Exchange.


C.C.C. Secretarial Ltd
Secretary


Limassol, 29th July 2022

Regulated
Filing Date: 29/07/2022 12:28

Disclaimer

The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 0,28 M - -
Net income 2021 4,04 M - -
Net cash 2021 24,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 3,40%
Capitalization 84,6 M 86,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 146x
EV / Sales 2021 168x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart THE CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Cyprus Cement Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Elena Stylianou Financial Manager
George St. Galatariotis Executive Chairman
Michalis Mousiouttas Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonis Antoniou Latouros Independent Non-Executive Director
Tasos Anastasiou General Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED19.42%86
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED5.76%13 092
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.5.26%8 839
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-23.32%6 595
WHITBREAD PLC-13.49%6 502
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-23.32%6 382