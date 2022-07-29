Cyprus Cement Public : Dividend cheques posted

The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd would like to announce that the cheques for the payment of dividend in accordance with the Company's announcement dated 21st of June 2022, were mailed to the entitled shareholders on 29th of July 2022.

For all shareholders that have declared to the Cyprus Stock Exchange that they wish to receive dividend through a custodian operator, the dividend has been paid to the custodian operator as per the instructions of the Cyprus Stock Exchange.



C.C.C. Secretarial Ltd

Secretary



Limassol, 29th July 2022