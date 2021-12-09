Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The Descartes Systems Group Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSG   CA2499061083

THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC

(DSG)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Cargo News: Air cargo continues to tackle transpacific ULD shortage

12/09/2021 | 02:52pm EST
Air Cargo News speaks to Descartes' Frank Hung about the ongoing ULD shortage and how technology can help air carriers optimize the use of ULD assets by enhancing forecasting and planning strategies and by providing real-time visibility into asset location.

Read more.

Disclaimer

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 19:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 424 M - -
Net income 2022 89,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 72,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 727 M 6 733 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,4x
EV / Sales 2023 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 356
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
The Descartes Systems Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 79,46 $
Average target price 69,69 $
Spread / Average Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward J. Ryan Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Scott Pagan President & Chief Operating Officer
Allan James Brett Chief Financial Officer
Eric A. Demirian Non-Executive Chairman
Raimond Diederik Executive Vice President-Information Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC35.07%6 733
ORACLE CORPORATION37.49%243 134
SAP SE10.37%158 213
SERVICENOW, INC.20.96%132 493
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.32.79%36 786
HUBSPOT, INC.96.37%36 783