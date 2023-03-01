Descartes Announces Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results

Record Revenues, Annual Income from Operations and Net Income

WATERLOO, Ontario, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX:DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX) announced its financial results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter (Q4FY23) and year (FY23) ended January 31, 2023. All financial results referenced are in United States (US) currency and, unless otherwise indicated, are determined in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).



“We continue to invest in our Global Logistics Network to help our customers manage the complete lifecycle of their shipments in an efficient and sustainable manner,” said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “We invest both organically and through acquisitions consistent with customer feedback on how we can deliver more value to them. Our recent acquisition of GroundCloud reflects our customer-focused investment strategy, adding a road safety compliance platform to help fleets meet delivery commitments efficiently with worker and community safety at the forefront.”

FY23 Financial Results

As described in more detail below, key financial highlights for Descartes’ FY23 included:

Revenues of $486.0 million, up 14% from $424.7 million in the same period a year ago ( FY22 );

); Revenues were comprised of services revenues of $435.7 million (90% of total revenues), professional services and other revenues of $41.9 million (8% of total revenues) and license revenues of $8.4 million (2% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 15% from $378.5 million in FY22;

Cash provided by operating activities of $192.4 million, up 9% from $176.1 million in FY22;

Income from operations of $130.4 million, up 26% from $103.4 million in FY22;

Net income of $102.2 million, up 18% from $86.3 million in FY22. Net income as a percentage of revenues was 21%, compared to 20% in FY22;

Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $1.18, up 18% from $1.00 in FY22; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $215.2 million, up 16% from $185.7 million in FY22. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 44%, consistent with FY22.



Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a complement to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges and acquisition-related expenses). These items are considered by management to be outside Descartes' ongoing operational results. We define Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues as the quotient, expressed as a percentage, from dividing Adjusted EBITDA for a period by revenues for the corresponding period. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income determined in accordance with GAAP is provided later in this release.

The following table summarizes Descartes’ results in the categories specified below over FY23 and FY22 (dollar amounts in millions):

FY23 FY22 Revenues 486.0 424.7 Services revenues 435.7 378.5 Gross margin 77% 76% Cash provided by operating activities 192.4 176.1 Income from operations 130.4 103.4 Net income 102.2 86.3 Net income as a % of revenues 21% 20% Earnings per diluted share 1.18 1.00 Adjusted EBITDA 215.2 185.7 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenues 44% 44%

Q4FY23 Financial Results

As described in more detail below, key financial highlights for Q4FY23 included:

Revenues of $125.1 million, up 11% from $112.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 ( Q4FY22 ) and up 3% from $121.5 million in the previous quarter ( Q3FY23 );

) and up 3% from $121.5 million in the previous quarter ( ); Revenues were comprised of services revenues of $113.4 million (91% of total revenues), professional services and other revenues of $10.0 million (8% of total revenues) and license revenues of $1.7 million (1% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 14% from $99.5 million in Q4FY22 and up 3% from $110.1 million in Q3FY23;

Cash provided by operating activities of $50.6 million, up 11% from $45.5 million in Q4FY22 and down from $50.9 million in Q3FY23;

Income from operations of $33.6 million, up 29% from $26.0 million in Q4FY22 and down from $34.8 million in Q3FY23;

Net income of $29.8 million, up 55% from $19.2 million in Q4FY22 and up 12% from $26.5 million in Q3FY23. Net income as a percentage of revenues was 24%, compared to 17% in Q4FY22 and 22% in Q3FY23;

Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $0.34, up 55% from $0.22 in Q4FY22 and up 10% from $0.31 in Q3FY23; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $55.4 million, up 11% from $50.1 million in Q4FY22 and up 2% from $54.5 million in Q3FY23. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 44%, compared to 45% in both Q4FY22 and Q3FY23.



The following table summarizes Descartes' results in the categories specified below over the past 5 fiscal quarters (unaudited; dollar amounts, other than per share amounts, in millions):

Q4

FY23 Q3

FY23 Q2

FY23 Q1

FY23 Q4

FY22 Revenues 125.1 121.5 123.0 116.4 112.4 Services revenues 113.4 110.1 109.4 102.8 99.5 Gross margin 77% 77% 77% 76% 76% Cash provided by operating activities 50.6 50.9 46.4 44.4 45.5 Income from operations 33.6 34.8 31.5 30.6 26.0 Net income 29.8 26.5 22.9 23.1 19.2 Net income as a % of revenues 24% 22% 19% 20% 17% Earnings per diluted share 0.34 0.31 0.27 0.27 0.22 Adjusted EBITDA 55.4 54.5 54.0 51.2 50.1 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenues 44% 45% 44% 44% 45%

“We believe we have a solid platform for continued growth and acquisitions, with the experience and capital capacity to add more solutions for our growing community of shippers, carriers and logistics services providers,” said Allan Brett, Chief Financial Officer. “Our business continues to have good operating leverage as we grow our community and, while acquisitions can impact that operating leverage from time to time, we anticipate continuing to run in the range of 40-45% of Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues in fiscal 2024.”

Credit Facility

On December 7, 2022, we amended our senior secured revolving credit facility to extend the maturity date from January 2024 to December 2027. The credit facility has a five-year maturity with no fixed repayment dates prior to the end of the term. The total available amount under the facility of $350.0 million remains unchanged and with the approval of the lenders, the credit facility can be expanded to a total of $500.0 million.

Acquisition of Supply Vision

On January 5, 2023, Descartes acquired all of the shares of Trans-Soft, LLC, doing business as Supply Vision (“Supply Vision”), a provider of shipment management solutions for North American logistics services providers. The purchase price for the acquisition was approximately $12.0 million, net of cash acquired, which was funded from cash on hand, plus potential performance-based contingent consideration of up to $3.0 million based on Supply Vision achieving revenue-based targets over the first two years post-acquisition.

Cash Position

At January 31, 2023, Descartes had $276.4 million in cash. Cash increased by $39.0 million in Q4FY23 and increased $63.0 million in FY23. The table set forth below provides a summary of cash flows for Q4FY23 and FY23 in millions of dollars:

Q4FY23 FY23 Cash provided by operating activities 50.6 192.4 Additions to property and equipment (1.6 ) (6.1 ) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (11.6 ) (115.6 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (1.1 ) (1.1 ) Issuances of common shares, net of issuance costs 0.1 1.7 Payment of contingent consideration - (5.2 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash 2.6 (3.1 ) Net change in cash 39.0 63.0 Cash, beginning of period 237.4 213.4 Cash, end of period 276.4 276.4

Acquisition of GroundCloud

On February 14, 2023, Descartes acquired all of the shares of Windigo Logistics, Inc., doing business as GroundCloud (“GroundCloud”), a cloud-based provider of final-mile carrier solutions and road safety compliance tools. The purchase price for the acquisition was approximately $138.0 million, net of cash acquired, which was funded from cash on hand, plus potential performance-based contingent consideration of up to $80.0 million based on GroundCloud achieving revenue-based targets over the first two years post-acquisition.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relates to Descartes' expectations concerning future revenues and earnings, and our projections for any future reductions in expenses or growth in margins and generation of cash; our assessment of the current and future potential impact of the war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; continued growth and acquisitions including our assessment of any increased opportunity for our products and services as a result of trends in the logistics and supply chain industries; rate of profitable growth and Adjusted EBITDA margin operating range; demand for Descartes' solutions; growth of Descartes' Global Logistics Network (“GLN”); customer buying patterns; customer expectations of Descartes; development of the GLN and the benefits thereof to customers; and other matters. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions including the following: global shipment volumes continuing at levels generally consistent with those experienced historically; the current war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic not having a material negative impact on shipment volumes or on the demand for the products and services of Descartes by its customers and the ability of those customers to continue to pay for those products and services; countries continuing to implement and enforce existing and additional customs and security regulations relating to the provision of electronic information for imports and exports; countries continuing to implement and enforce existing and additional trade restrictions and sanctioned party lists with respect to doing business with certain countries, organizations, entities and individuals; Descartes' continued operation of a secure and reliable business network; the stability of general economic and market conditions, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; equity and debt markets continuing to provide Descartes with access to capital; Descartes' continued ability to identify and source attractive and executable business combination opportunities; Descartes' ability to develop solutions that keep pace with the continuing changes in technology, and our continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights. These assumptions may prove to be inaccurate. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Descartes, or developments in Descartes' business or industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, Descartes' ability to successfully identify and execute on acquisitions and to integrate acquired businesses and assets, and to predict expenses associated with and revenues from acquisitions; the impact of network failures, information security breaches or other cyber-security threats; disruptions in the movement of freight and a decline in shipment volumes including as a result of contagious illness outbreaks; a deterioration of general economic conditions or instability in the financial markets accompanied by a decrease in spending by our customers; the ability to attract and retain key personnel and the ability to manage the departure of key personnel and the transition of our executive management team; changes in trade or transportation regulations that currently require customers to use services such as those offered by Descartes; changes in customer behaviour and expectations; Descartes’ ability to successfully design and develop enhancements to our products and solutions; departures of key customers; the impact of foreign currency exchange rates; Descartes' ability to retain or obtain sufficient capital in addition to its debt facility to execute on its business strategy, including its acquisition strategy; disruptions in the movement of freight; the potential for future goodwill or intangible asset impairment as a result of other-than-temporary decreases in Descartes' market capitalization; and other factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada, including Descartes' most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues

We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial information, used to evaluate our performance, in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in our company use non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, in making investment decisions about our company and measuring our operational results.

The term “Adjusted EBITDA” refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings before certain charges that management considers to be non-operating expenses and which consist of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges and acquisition-related expenses). Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues divides Adjusted EBITDA for a period by the revenues for the corresponding period and expresses the quotient as a percentage.

Management considers these non-operating expenses to be outside the scope of Descartes’ ongoing operations and the related expenses are not used by management to measure operations. Accordingly, these expenses are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, which we reference to both measure our operations and as a basis of comparison of our operations from period-to-period. Management believes that investors and financial analysts measure our business on the same basis, and we are providing the Adjusted EBITDA financial metric to assist in this evaluation and to provide a higher level of transparency into how we measure our own business. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues should not be construed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP or other non-GAAP measures that may be used by other companies, such as EBITDA. The use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues does have limitations. In particular, we have completed seven acquisitions since the beginning of fiscal 2022 and may complete additional acquisitions in the future that will result in acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges. As these acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges may continue as we pursue our consolidation strategy, some investors may consider these charges and expenses as a recurring part of operations rather than expenses that are not part of operations.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income reported in our audited Consolidated Statements of Operations for FY23 and FY22, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(US dollars in millions) FY23 FY22 Net income, as reported on Consolidated Statements of Operations 102.2 86.3 Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA: Interest expense 1.2 1.1 Investment income (4.5 ) (0.3 ) Income tax expense 31.5 16.3 Depreciation expense 5.2 5.1 Amortization of intangible assets 60.2 59.1 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 13.9 11.6 Other charges 5.5 6.5 Adjusted EBITDA 215.2 185.7 Revenues 486.0 424.7 Net income as % of revenues 21 % 20 % Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenues 44 % 44 %

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income reported in our unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for Q4FY23, Q3FY23, Q2FY23, Q1FY23, and Q4FY22, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(US dollars in millions) Q4FY23 Q3FY23 Q2FY23 Q1FY23 Q4FY22 Net income, as reported on Consolidated Statements of Operations 29.8 26.5 22.9 23.1 19.2 Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA: Interest expense 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 Investment income (2.8 ) (1.1 ) (0.5 ) (0.2 ) (0.1 ) Income tax expense 6.3 9.0 8.8 7.4 6.7 Depreciation expense 1.4 1.3 1.3 1.2 1.3 Amortization of intangible assets 14.3 14.7 16.1 15.1 15.0 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 3.6 3.6 3.8 2.9 2.9 Other charges 2.5 0.2 1.3 1.4 4.8 Adjusted EBITDA 55.4 54.5 54.0 51.2 50.1 Revenues 125.1 121.5 123.0 116.4 112.4 Net income as % of revenues 24 % 22 % 19 % 20 % 17 % Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenues 44 % 45 % 44 % 44 % 45 %

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(US dollars in thousands; US GAAP)



January 31, January 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash 276,385 213,437 Accounts receivable (net) Trade 45,173 41,705 Other 11,658 14,075 Prepaid expenses and other 24,676 21,974 Inventory 759 868 358,651 292,059 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS 22,247 18,652 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 11,434 10,817 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 6,774 10,571 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 11,483 14,962 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 229,808 229,609 GOODWILL 675,647 608,761 1,316,044 1,185,431 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 10,569 10,566 Accrued liabilities 80,309 56,442 Lease obligations 3,397 4,029 Income taxes payable 7,536 5,616 Deferred revenue 67,784 56,780 169,595 133,433 LONG-TERM DEBT - - LEASE OBLIGATIONS 3,923 7,382 DEFERRED REVENUE 1,615 1,920 INCOME TAXES PAYABLE 6,120 7,354 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 35,400 35,523 216,653 185,612 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common shares – unlimited shares authorized; Shares issued and outstanding totaled 84,820,100 at January 31, 2023 (January 31, 2022 – 84,756,210) 538,448 536,297 Additional paid-in capital 486,551 473,303 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (30,456 ) (12,393 ) Retained earnings 104,848 2,612 1,099,391 999,819 1,316,044 1,185,431





The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(US dollars in thousands, except per share and weighted average share amounts; US GAAP)

January 31, January 31, January 31, Year Ended 2023 2022 2021 REVENUES 486,014 424,690 348,664 COST OF REVENUES 113,326 101,810 89,910 GROSS MARGIN 372,688 322,880 258,754 EXPENSES Sales and marketing 56,573 46,895 38,785 Research and development 70,353 62,570 54,066 General and administrative 49,710 44,454 36,267 Other charges 5,441 6,428 2,335 Amortization of intangible assets 60,177 59,099 55,905 242,254 219,446 187,358 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 130,434 103,434 71,396 INTEREST EXPENSE (1,167 ) (1,123 ) (1,186 ) INVESTMENT INCOME 4,461 299 159 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 133,728 102,610 70,369 INCOME TAX EXPENSE Current 28,248 14,814 3,746 Deferred 3,244 1,514 14,523 31,492 16,328 18,269 NET INCOME 102,236 86,282 52,100 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic 1.21 1.02 0.62 Diluted 1.18 1.00 0.61 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (thousands) Basic 84,791 84,591 84,360 Diluted 86,451 86,200 85,756

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(US dollars in thousands; US GAAP)

Year Ended January 31, January 31, January 31, 2023 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 102,236 86,282 52,100 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 5,225 5,129 5,757 Amortization of intangible assets 60,177 59,099 55,905 Stock-based compensation expense 13,667 11,017 6,313 Other non-cash operating activities 53 308 207 Deferred tax expense 3,244 1,514 14,523 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: 7,793 12,789 (3,575 ) Cash provided by operating activities 192,395 176,138 131,230 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment (6,071 ) (4,829 ) (3,759 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (115,561 ) (90,278 ) (48,403 ) Cash used in investing activities (121,632 ) (95,107 ) (52,162 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings on the credit facility - - 10,196 Credit facility and other debt repayments - (1,068 ) (10,793 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (1,118 ) (72 ) (40 ) Issuance of common shares for cash, net of issuance costs 1,730 2,656 6,194 Payment of contingent consideration (5,215 ) - - Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,603 ) 1,516 5,557 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash held (3,212 ) (2,771 ) 4,633 Increase in cash 62,948 79,776 89,258 Cash, beginning of year 213,437 133,661 44,403 Cash, end of year 276,385 213,437 133,661



