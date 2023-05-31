Descartes Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

Record Revenues and Income from Operations

WATERLOO, Ontario, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX:DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX) announced its financial results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter (Q1FY24). All financial results referenced are in United States (US) currency and, unless otherwise indicated, are determined in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

“The Global Logistics Network (GLN) continues to help shippers, carriers and logistics services providers benefit from more efficient supply chains and logistics operations,” said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “Our customers’ successes with the GLN have put us in a strong position to continue to invest in our business for the future. We continue to add more services for our customers to manage the complete lifecycle of shipments, such as our recent acquisition of Localz.”

Q1FY24 Financial Results

As described in more detail below, key financial highlights for Q1FY24 included:

Revenues of $136.6 million, up 17% from $116.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 ( Q1FY23 ) and up 9% from $125.1 million in the previous quarter ( Q4FY23 );

) and up 9% from $125.1 million in the previous quarter ( ); Revenues were comprised of services revenues of $124.1 million (91% of total revenues), professional services and other revenues of $11.5 million (8% of total revenues) and license revenues of $1.0 million (1% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 21% from $102.8 million in Q1FY23 and up 9% from $113.4 million in Q4FY23;

Cash provided by operating activities of $48.9 million, up 10% from $44.4 million in Q1FY23 and down from $50.6 million in Q4FY23;

Income from operations of $36.5 million, up 19% from $30.6 million in Q1FY23 and up 9% from $33.6 million in Q4FY23;

Net income of $29.4 million, up 27% from $23.1 million in Q1FY23 and down from $29.8 million in Q4FY23. Net income as a percentage of revenues was 22%, compared to 20% in Q1FY23 and 24% in Q4FY23;

Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $0.34, up 26% from $0.27 in Q1FY23 and consistent with $0.34 in Q4FY23; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $57.7 million, up 13% from $51.2 million in Q1FY23 and up 4% from $55.4 million in Q4FY23. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 42%, compared to 44% in both Q1FY23 and Q4FY23.



Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a complement to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges and acquisition-related expenses). These items are considered by management to be outside Descartes' ongoing operational results. We define Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues as the quotient, expressed as a percentage, from dividing Adjusted EBITDA for a period by revenues for the corresponding period. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income determined in accordance with GAAP is provided later in this release.

The following table summarizes Descartes' results in the categories specified below over the past 5 fiscal quarters (unaudited; dollar amounts, other than per share amounts, in millions):

Q1

FY24 Q4

FY23 Q3

FY23 Q2

FY23 Q1

FY23 Revenues 136.6 125.1 121.5 123.0 116.4 Services revenues 124.1 113.4 110.1 109.4 102.8 Gross margin 76 % 77 % 77 % 77 % 76 % Cash provided by operating activities 48.9 50.6 50.9 46.4 44.4 Income from operations 36.5 33.6 34.8 31.5 30.6 Net income 29.4 29.8 26.5 22.9 23.1 Net income as a % of revenues 22 % 24 % 22 % 19 % 20 % Earnings per diluted share 0.34 0.34 0.31 0.27 0.27 Adjusted EBITDA 57.7 55.4 54.5 54.0 51.2 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenues 42 % 44 % 45 % 44 % 44 %

Cash Position

At April 30, 2023, Descartes had $182.2 million in cash. Cash decreased by $94.2 million in Q1FY24. The table set forth below provides a summary of cash flows for Q1FY24 in millions of dollars:

Q1FY24 Cash provided by operating activities 48.9 Additions to property and equipment (1.2 ) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (142.7 ) Net proceeds from the issuance of common shares 0.5 Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash 0.3 Net change in cash (94.2 ) Cash, beginning of period 276.4 Cash, end of period 182.2

Acquisition of GroundCloud

On February 14, 2023, Descartes acquired all of the shares of Windigo Logistics, Inc., doing business as GroundCloud (“GroundCloud”), a cloud-based provider of final-mile carrier solutions and road safety compliance tools. The purchase price for the acquisition was approximately $136.8 million, net of cash acquired, which was funded from cash on hand, plus potential performance-based contingent consideration of up to $80.0 million based on GroundCloud achieving revenue-based targets over the first two years post-acquisition.

Acquisition of Localz

On April 20, 2023, Descartes acquired substantially all of the assets of Localz Pty Ltd.(“Localz”), a cloud-based customer engagement platform for day-of-service interaction and order management. The purchase price for the acquisition was approximately $5.9 million, net of cash acquired, which was funded from cash on hand.

Conference Call

Members of Descartes' executive management team will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 31. Designated numbers are +1 416 764 8658 for North America and +1 888 886 7786 for international, using conference ID 95079934#.

The company will simultaneously conduct an audio webcast on the Descartes website at www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations. Phone conference dial-in or webcast login is required approximately 10 minutes beforehand.

Replays of the conference call will be available until June 7, 2023, by dialling +1 416 764 8692 or Toll-Free for North America using +1 877 674 7070 with Playback Passcode: 079934#. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues

We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial information, used to evaluate our performance, in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in our company use non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, in making investment decisions about our company and measuring our operational results.

The term “Adjusted EBITDA” refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings before certain charges that management considers to be non-operating expenses and which consist of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges and acquisition-related expenses). Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues divides Adjusted EBITDA for a period by the revenues for the corresponding period and expresses the quotient as a percentage.

Management considers these non-operating expenses to be outside the scope of Descartes’ ongoing operations and the related expenses are not used by management to measure operations. Accordingly, these expenses are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, which we reference to both measure our operations and as a basis of comparison of our operations from period-to-period. Management believes that investors and financial analysts measure our business on the same basis, and we are providing the Adjusted EBITDA financial metric to assist in this evaluation and to provide a higher level of transparency into how we measure our own business. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues should not be construed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP or other non-GAAP measures that may be used by other companies, such as EBITDA. The use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues does have limitations. In particular, we have completed six acquisitions since the beginning of fiscal 2023 and may complete additional acquisitions in the future that will result in acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges. As these acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges may continue as we pursue our consolidation strategy, some investors may consider these charges and expenses as a recurring part of operations rather than expenses that are not part of operations.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income reported in our unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for Q1FY24, Q4FY23, Q3FY23, Q2FY23, and Q1FY23, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(US dollars in millions) Q1FY24 Q4FY23 Q3FY23 Q2FY23 Q1FY23 Net income, as reported on Consolidated Statements of Operations 29.4 29.8 26.5 22.9 23.1 Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA: Interest expense 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 Investment income (1.6 ) (2.8 ) (1.1 ) (0.5 ) (0.2 ) Income tax expense 8.4 6.3 9.0 8.8 7.4 Depreciation expense 1.3 1.4 1.3 1.3 1.2 Amortization of intangible assets 14.7 14.3 14.7 16.1 15.1 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 3.3 3.6 3.6 3.8 2.9 Other charges 1.9 2.5 0.2 1.3 1.4 Adjusted EBITDA 57.7 55.4 54.5 54.0 51.2 Revenues 136.6 125.1 121.5 123.0 116.4 Net income as % of revenues 22 % 24 % 22 % 19 % 20 % Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenues 42 % 44 % 45 % 44 % 44 %

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(US dollars in thousands; US GAAP; Unaudited)



April 30, January 31, 2023 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash 182,187 276,385 Accounts receivable (net) Trade 50,134 45,173 Other 11,330 11,658 Prepaid expenses and other 28,525 24,676 Inventory 1,352 759 273,528 358,651 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS 22,085 22,247 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 11,347 11,434 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 6,383 6,774 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 4,594 11,483 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 295,294 229,808 GOODWILL 759,867 675,647 1,373,098 1,316,044 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 12,373 10,569 Accrued liabilities 102,900 80,309 Lease obligations 3,376 3,397 Income taxes payable 5,963 7,536 Deferred revenue 75,018 67,784 199,630 169,595 LONG-TERM DEBT - - LEASE OBLIGATIONS 3,493 3,923 DEFERRED REVENUE 1,572 1,615 INCOME TAXES PAYABLE 7,009 6,120 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 29,157 35,400 240,861 216,653 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common shares – unlimited shares authorized; Shares issued and outstanding totaled 85,078,029 at April 30, 2023 (January 31, 2023 – 84,820,100) 546,274 538,448 Additional paid-in capital 482,214 486,551 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (30,452 ) (30,456 ) Retained earnings 134,201 104,848 1,132,237 1,099,391 1,373,098 1,316,044

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(US dollars in thousands, except per share and weighted average share amounts; US GAAP; Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

April 30, April 30, 2023 2022 REVENUES 136,614 116,395 COST OF REVENUES 32,885 27,823 GROSS MARGIN 103,729 88,572 EXPENSES Sales and marketing 17,053 13,236 Research and development 20,067 16,569 General and administrative 13,444 11,642 Other charges 1,933 1,482 Amortization of intangible assets 14,674 15,048 67,171 57,977 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 36,558 30,595 INTEREST EXPENSE (337 ) (278 ) INVESTMENT INCOME 1,561 153 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 37,782 30,470 INCOME TAX EXPENSE Current 7,621 4,841 Deferred 808 2,514 8,429 7,355 NET INCOME 29,353 23,115 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic 0.35 0.27 Diluted 0.34 0.27 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (thousands) Basic 84,949 84,765 Diluted 86,746 86,348

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(US dollars in thousands; US GAAP; Unaudited)