Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The Descartes Systems Group Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSG   CA2499061083

THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC

(DSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Online Lifestyle Brand JAXXON Scales Fulfillment with Descartes Ecommerce Warehouse Management Solution

05/17/2021 | 06:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WATERLOO, Ontario, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Los Angeles-based JAXXON, a growing lifestyle brand offering men’s and women’s jewelry collections and accessories, is using Descartes’ cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management system (WMS) to scale fulfillment operations to serve consumers in over 150 countries.

“At JAXXON, the customer experience starts behind the scenes,” said Josh Pierce, Co-founder at JAXXON. “As our shipment volumes began to grow rapidly, this commitment not only drove the transition to a new warehouse facility but also prompted our investment in leading ecommerce technologies for smarter warehouse management. We stood up the warehouse and the Descartes solution in parallel, just ahead of the holiday season, and today fulfill 6 times more orders per day than a year ago in our old facility. The solution has helped us to make this type of growth possible and to build credibility with customers for both high-quality service and high-quality products.”

Part of Descartes’ ecommerce solution suite, the Descartes ecommerce WMS solution helps direct-to-consumer brands, ecommerce retailers, and traditional retailers make sure they can provide a remarkable customer experience while dramatically increasing the size of their business. The solution ensures that clients can ship on time, ship the right items, do not oversell existing inventory and have full transparency into warehouse operations. The Descartes ecommerce WMS solution is integrated with ecommerce platforms like Shopify, Magento and Big-Commerce. Order information is automatically available to be executed via mobile driven multi-order pick-and-pack strategies and then fed into parcel shipment systems.

Descartes’ ecommerce solution suite combines best in class parcel shipping and fulfilment solutions to help small and medium-sized-enterprise (SME) companies deliver a remarkable buying experience for their customers, scale fast and grow sustainably.

“We’re pleased to help JAXXON effectively scale its fulfillment operations to meet its rapidly expanding business,” said Troy Graham, Vice President at Descartes. “The Descartes ecommerce WMS solution has a strong track record with brands worldwide that, like JAXXON, view fulfillment as part of their competitive edge. As brands work to release new products, build awareness and execute launches, they need warehouse and shipping capabilities that are ready to flex to keep pace with demand surges and business growth.”

For more information, visit https://ecommerce.descartes.com/.

About JAXXON

Founded in 2017, JAXXON works only with the most enduring and premium quality materials straight from Italy, from solid 14k Gold to 925 Sterling Silver, to bring customers Italian luxury at a price point within reach. We’ve never settled for less and we don’t believe that you should either. For further information, please visit JAXXON on Instagram, JAXXON on youtube as well as www.jaxxon.com.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Global Media Contact
Cara Strohack
Tel: +1(800) 419-8495 ext. 202025
cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ solution offering and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC
06:45aOnline Lifestyle Brand JAXXON Scales Fulfillment with Descartes Ecommerce War..
GL
05/12WSJ : Descartes Systems Buys Rate-Management Company Portrix
PU
05/12DESCARTES  : Strengthens Rate Management Capabilities on the Global Logistics Ne..
PU
05/11Ocean Network Express (ONE) Launches Digital Freight Booking Platform Powered..
GL
05/10UPDATE : Descartes Systems Group Edges Down in Early Trade Following Purchase of..
MT
05/10DESCARTES  : Dual-Listed Descartes Systems Group Acquires Germany-Based Portrix ..
MT
05/10DESCARTES  : Buys Portrix Logistics Software
MT
05/10DESCARTES  : Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
AQ
05/04Energy Transportation Group Provides Customers with Real-time Freight Visibil..
GL
05/03Descartes Sets Date to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 394 M - -
Net income 2022 63,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 167 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 77,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 916 M 4 919 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,1x
EV / Sales 2023 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 356
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
The Descartes Systems Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 61,08 $
Last Close Price 58,18 $
Spread / Highest target 9,15%
Spread / Average Target 4,99%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward J. Ryan Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Scott Pagan President & Chief Operating Officer
Allan James Brett Chief Financial Officer
Eric A. Demirian Non-Executive Chairman
Raimond Diederik Executive Vice President-Information Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC-5.36%4 919
ORACLE CORPORATION21.95%227 482
SAP SE6.36%163 271
INTUIT INC.9.85%114 262
SERVICENOW, INC.-16.37%90 891
DOCUSIGN, INC.-15.84%36 398