The Descartes Systems Group Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended October 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 144.7 million compared to USD 121.47 million a year ago. Net income was USD 26.6 million compared to USD 26.47 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.31 compared to USD 0.31 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.31 compared to USD 0.31 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 424.71 million compared to USD 360.87 million a year ago. Net income was USD 84.07 million compared to USD 72.49 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.99 compared to USD 0.85 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.97 compared to USD 0.84 a year ago.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023
December 05, 2023 at 05:31 pm EST
