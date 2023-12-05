The Descartes Systems Group Inc. is primarily focused on logistics and supply chain management business processes. It is engaged in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. The Company allows customers to use its modular, SaaS solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete other logistics processes by participating in the multimodal logistics community. The Company's solutions are cloud-based and consist of B2B service connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, global trade intelligence, customs and regulatory compliance, e-commerce shipping, transportation management and routing.

Sector Software