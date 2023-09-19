In the North American technology ecosystem, the United States largely dominates Canada, which nonetheless boasts a few champions. Such is the case of Descartes.
From its real name "The Descartes Systems Group", the company was born some forty years ago near Toronto. It is a specialist in supply chain software. Its ecosystem includes solutions for route and transport planning, inventory and warehouse management, business-to-business dialogue and sales data optimization. These tools are designed to facilitate both long-distance cross-border trade and the complex issue of the last mile. Users of the Group's solutions fall into two main groups. On the one hand, logistics service providers such as airlines, railways, road haulage companies and forwarding agents. On the other, their customers - producers, wholesalers, retailers and Internet retailers. It goes without saying that the need for logistics optimization has exploded in recent years, with the growth of online business. The best e-commerce sites are those that are able to respond most rapidly to the demands of consumers now accustomed to having their desires fulfilled in record time.
The last shall be first
Before becoming a "logical and rational" machine, Descartes almost went bankrupt in the early 2000s. Twenty years later, the Canadian group has become a model of fastidious management, having pioneered the use of software on demand, or SaaS, to enhance its offering. Like many companies in the technology sector, the group has deployed an aggressive acquisition policy known as roll-up. This involves agglomerating small companies operating in identical, related or geographically complementary sectors, in order to grow and offer a broader range of products and services. This strategy has been crowned with success, as it has enabled Descartes to become one of the world's leading players in its field. It should be stressed that shareholders have not been excessively solicited over the last ten years to build this edifice, despite two fund-raising operations. Moreover, they have no reason to complain about the company's external growth policy, since the return on invested capital is quite satisfactory by financial standards.
Cash machine
The business model, based on cloud computing, is now well established. With the exception of a slight contraction in 2018, free cash flow has grown steadily over the past ten years.
Fiscal Period : January
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Net sales
1
275
326
349
425
486
570
626
704
EBITDA
1
93,9
123
142
186
215
244
278
315
EBIT
1
41,4
52,3
71,4
103
130
149
185
224
Operating Margin
15,1%
16,0%
20,5%
24,4%
26,8%
26,2%
29,6%
31,8%
Earnings before Tax (EBT)
1
39,5
48,0
70,4
103
134
158
192
-
Net income
1
31,3
37,0
52,1
86,3
102
116
140
172
Net margin
11,4%
11,4%
14,9%
20,3%
21,0%
20,3%
22,4%
24,5%
EPS
2
0,40
0,45
0,61
1,00
1,18
1,35
1,62
1,99
Free Cash Flow
1
72,8
99,4
127
171
186
200
237
265
FCF margin
26,5%
30,5%
36,6%
40,3%
38,3%
35,0%
37,9%
37,6%
FCF Conversion (EBITDA)
77,6%
81,0%
89,8%
92,3%
86,6%
82,0%
85,2%
84,1%
FCF Conversion (Net income)
233%
269%
245%
199%
182%
172%
169%
154%
Dividend per Share
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Announcement Date
06/03/19
04/03/20
03/03/21
02/03/22
01/03/23
-
-
-
1USD in Millions2USD
Estimates
In the last financial year, which ended on March 31, Descartes generated sales of US$486 million, net income of $102 million and free cash flow of $186 million. Descartes' status as a high-margin, recurring software publisher translates into generous valuation multiples based on net income, but more affordable based on free cash flow, which is an excellent indicator of the company's true cash-generating capacity. At the same time, the balance sheet is extremely solid, with a positive net cash position that has persisted for years, meaning that cash on hand exceeds (by a wide margin, in this case) debts.
If the earnings trajectory anticipated by analysts is confirmed, and Descartes continues to stick to its business plan, investors will find this an interesting technology story, proving that the USA does not have a monopoly on software success stories.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc. is primarily focused on logistics and supply chain management business processes. It is engaged in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. The Company allows customers to use its modular, SaaS solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete other logistics processes by participating in the multimodal logistics community. The Company's solutions are cloud-based and consist of B2B service connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, global trade intelligence, customs and regulatory compliance, e-commerce shipping, transportation management and routing.