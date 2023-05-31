Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSG   CA2499061083

THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC.

(DSG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-31 pm EDT
104.96 CAD   -0.75%
05:19pDescartes Systems Group Fiscal Q1 Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
05:16pDescartes Systems : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:15pDescartes Systems Group Fiscal Q1 Profit Rises 27% on Higher Sales
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript : The Descartes Systems Group Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 31, 2023

05/31/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to The Descartes Systems Group Quarterly Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. I...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC.
05:19pDescartes Systems Group Fiscal Q1 Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
05:16pDescartes Systems : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:15pDescartes Systems Group Fiscal Q1 Profit Rises 27% on Higher Sales
MT
05:03pDescartes Brief: At April 30, 2023, Descartes had US$182.2 million in ca..
MT
05:03pDescartes Brief: Q1 Revs US$136.6 Million Vs Forecast Near 133.2 Million..
MT
05:02pDescartes Brief: Q1 EPS on a diluted basis of $0.34, up 26% from $0.27 i..
MT
05:01pDescartes Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results
GL
05:59aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
05/26RBC Capital Previews Descartes' Q1 Results -- Forecasting Revenue of US$133 Million
MT
05/18REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. West Coast ports regain lost volume as competitive pressure mounts
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 552 M - -
Net income 2024 119 M - -
Net cash 2024 291 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 55,2x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 6 621 M 6 621 M -
EV / Sales 2024 11,5x
EV / Sales 2025 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 356
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 77,25 $
Average target price 68,33 $
Spread / Average Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward J. Ryan Vice President-Sales
John Scott Pagan President & Chief Operating Officer
Allan James Brett Chief Financial Officer
Eric A. Demirian Non-Executive Chairman
Raimond Diederik Executive Vice President-Information Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC.12.04%6 616
ORACLE CORPORATION27.33%283 884
SAP SE26.65%152 746
SERVICENOW, INC.41.43%111 878
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.26.50%41 671
HUBSPOT, INC.76.52%25 335
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer