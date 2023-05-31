Advanced search
Equities
Canada
Toronto Stock Exchange
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
Summary
DSG
CA2499061083
THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC.
(DSG)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange -
04:00:00 2023-05-31 pm EDT
104.96
CAD
-0.75%
05:19p
Descartes Systems Group Fiscal Q1 Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
05:16p
Descartes Systems : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:15p
Descartes Systems Group Fiscal Q1 Profit Rises 27% on Higher Sales
MT
Transcript : The Descartes Systems Group Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 31, 2023
05/31/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to The Descartes Systems Group Quarterly Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC.
05:19p
Descartes Systems Group Fiscal Q1 Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
05:16p
Descartes Systems : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:15p
Descartes Systems Group Fiscal Q1 Profit Rises 27% on Higher Sales
MT
05:03p
Descartes Brief: At April 30, 2023, Descartes had US$182.2 million in ca..
MT
05:03p
Descartes Brief: Q1 Revs US$136.6 Million Vs Forecast Near 133.2 Million..
MT
05:02p
Descartes Brief: Q1 EPS on a diluted basis of $0.34, up 26% from $0.27 i..
MT
05:01p
Descartes Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results
GL
05:59a
North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
05/26
RBC Capital Previews Descartes' Q1 Results -- Forecasting Revenue of US$133 Million
MT
05/18
REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. West Coast ports regain lost volume as competitive pressure mounts
RE
Analyst Recommendations on THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC.
03/02
Stephens Adjusts Price Target on Descartes Systems to $90 From $85, Maintains Overweigh..
MT
03/02
BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on Descartes Systems to $78 From $71, Maintains Market..
MT
03/02
TD Securities Adjusts Descartes Systems Group Price Target to $90 From $85, Maintains B..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024
552 M
-
-
Net income 2024
119 M
-
-
Net cash 2024
291 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2024
55,2x
Yield 2024
-
Capitalization
6 621 M
6 621 M
-
EV / Sales 2024
11,5x
EV / Sales 2025
10,2x
Nbr of Employees
1 356
Free-Float
99,8%
Chart THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC.
Technical analysis trends THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
77,25 $
Average target price
68,33 $
Spread / Average Target
-11,5%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Edward J. Ryan
Vice President-Sales
John Scott Pagan
President & Chief Operating Officer
Allan James Brett
Chief Financial Officer
Eric A. Demirian
Non-Executive Chairman
Raimond Diederik
Executive Vice President-Information Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC.
12.04%
6 616
ORACLE CORPORATION
27.33%
283 884
SAP SE
26.65%
152 746
SERVICENOW, INC.
41.43%
111 878
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
26.50%
41 671
HUBSPOT, INC.
76.52%
25 335
