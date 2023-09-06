Equities DSG CA2499061083
|Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04:00:00 2023-09-06 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|102.53 CAD
|-0.08%
|+0.24%
|+8.62%
|Sep. 06
|Descartes Systems Group Fiscal Q2 Profit Rises 23% on Higher Sales
|MT
|Sep. 06
|Descartes Brief: Earnings per share on a diluted basis of US$0.32, up 19% from $0.27 in Q2FY23
|MT
Transcript : The Descartes Systems Group Inc., Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Sep 06, 2023
Today at 05:30 pm
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Descartes...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
The Descartes Systems Group Inc. is primarily focused on logistics and supply chain management business processes. It is engaged in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. The Company allows customers to use its modular, SaaS solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete other logistics processes by participating in the multimodal logistics community. The Company's solutions are cloud-based and consist of B2B service connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, global trade intelligence, customs and regulatory compliance, e-commerce shipping, transportation management and routing.
SectorSoftware
Calendar
2023-12-05 - Q3 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
75.09USD
Average target price
72.77USD
Spread / Average Target
-3.09%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+8.62%
|6 405 M $
|+38.90%
|6 636 M $
|-28.38%
|6 830 M $
|+32.87%
|5 956 M $
|+36.96%
|7 010 M $
|+84.32%
|7 016 M $
|+3.40%
|5 478 M $
|+33.19%
|7 858 M $
|+147.72%
|4 920 M $
|-26.19%
|8 402 M $