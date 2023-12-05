|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|110.47 CAD
|+0.06%
|0.00%
|+17.04%
|Dec. 05
|Descartes Systems Group Fiscal Q3 Earnings Flat, Revenue Rises
|MT
|Dec. 05
|Descartes Brief: Q3 Net income of US$26.6 million, up from $26.5 million in Q3FY23 and down from $28.1 million in Q2FY24
|MT
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Descartes...
This article is reserved for subscribers
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In
More about the company
The Descartes Systems Group Inc. is primarily focused on logistics and supply chain management business processes. It is engaged in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. The Company allows customers to use its modular, SaaS solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete other logistics processes by participating in the multimodal logistics community. The Company's solutions are cloud-based and consist of B2B service connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, global trade intelligence, customs and regulatory compliance, e-commerce shipping, transportation management and routing.
SectorSoftware
Calendar
2024-03-05 - Q4 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
81.41USD
Average target price
73.85USD
Spread / Average Target
-9.28%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+17.04%
|6 932 M $
|+40.11%
|317 B $
|+52.65%
|184 B $
|+77.25%
|141 B $
|+54.81%
|50 635 M $
|+88.95%
|27 739 M $
|+73.97%
|25 517 M $
|+31.23%
|14 758 M $
|+52.03%
|14 563 M $
|-1.51%
|12 886 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock The Descartes Systems Group Inc. - Toronto Stock Exchange
- News The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
- Transcript : The Descartes Systems Group Inc., Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Dec 05, 2023