    506405   INE505A01010

THE DHARAMSI MORARJI CHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED

(506405)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-19
354.15 INR   +3.78%
01:56pDHARAMSI MORARJI CHEMICAL : Loss of share certificate
PU
04/14DHARAMSI MORARJI CHEMICAL : Loss of share certificate
PU
02/11The Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Dharamsi Morarji Chemical : Loss of share certificate

05/22/2022 | 01:56pm EDT
May 22, 2022

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

Listing Department

Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza,

Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

Company Symbol: DHARAMSI

Scrip Code : 506405

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and based on intimation sent by Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd, the Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) to us on May 21, 2022 (copy of intimation enclosed), we provide the following details of share certificate reported to have been lost / misplaced by the Shareholder.

Stop

Folio No

Name

Certificate

Distinctive No.

No. of

Transfer

No.

Shares

Date

20 May,

P0000537

PRATIMA

35527

4279501 - 4279540

40

2022

SURJI ASHAR

73404

8105050 - 8105065

16

TOTAL

56

The above shares have been put in "Stop Transfer" by RTA.

You are requested to kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking you,

For The Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Company Limited

OMKAR CHANDRAKANT MHAMUNKAR

Digitally signed by OMKAR CHANDRAKANT MHAMUNKAR Date: 2022.05.22 23:10:57 +05'30'

Omkar Mhamunkar

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

ICSI Membership No. ACS 26645

Encl : As Above

CIN NUMBER: L24110MH1919PLC000564

Regd.Office: PROSPECT CHAMBERS, 317/21, DR. D.N. ROAD, FORT, MUMBAI - 400 001. INDIA Tel: 2204 8881-2-3 | Fax : 2285 2232 | E-mail ID : investor@dmcc.com| Website : www.dmcc.com

Disclaimer

Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Co Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2022 17:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
