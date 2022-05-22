Dharamsi Morarji Chemical : Loss of share certificate
May 22, 2022
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
BSE Limited
Listing Department
Department of Corporate Services
Exchange Plaza,
Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Dalal Street,
Mumbai - 400 051
Mumbai - 400 001
Company Symbol: DHARAMSI
Scrip Code : 506405
Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and based on intimation sent by Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd, the Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) to us on May 21, 2022 (copy of intimation enclosed), we provide the following details of share certificate reported to have been lost / misplaced by the Shareholder.
Stop
Folio No
Name
Certificate
Distinctive No.
No. of
Transfer
No.
Shares
Date
20 May,
P0000537
PRATIMA
35527
4279501 - 4279540
40
2022
SURJI ASHAR
73404
8105050 - 8105065
16
TOTAL
56
The above shares have been put in "Stop Transfer" by RTA.
You are requested to kindly take the same on your record.
Thanking you,
For The Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Company Limited
OMKAR CHANDRAKANT MHAMUNKAR
Digitally signed by OMKAR CHANDRAKANT MHAMUNKAR Date: 2022.05.22 23:10:57 +05'30'
Omkar Mhamunkar
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
ICSI Membership No. ACS 26645
Encl : As Above
CIN NUMBER: L24110MH1919PLC000564
Regd.Office: PROSPECT CHAMBERS, 317/21, DR. D.N. ROAD, FORT, MUMBAI - 400 001. INDIA Tel: 2204 8881-2-3 | Fax : 2285 2232 | E-mail ID : investor@dmcc.com| Website : www.dmcc.com
