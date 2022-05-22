Dharamsi Morarji Chemical : Loss of share certificate

May 22, 2022

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. BSE Limited Listing Department Department of Corporate Services Exchange Plaza, Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 Company Symbol: DHARAMSI Scrip Code : 506405

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and based on intimation sent by Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd, the Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) to us on May 21, 2022 (copy of intimation enclosed), we provide the following details of share certificate reported to have been lost / misplaced by the Shareholder.

Stop Folio No Name Certificate Distinctive No. No. of Transfer No. Shares Date 20 May, P0000537 PRATIMA 35527 4279501 - 4279540 40 2022 SURJI ASHAR 73404 8105050 - 8105065 16 TOTAL 56

The above shares have been put in "Stop Transfer" by RTA.

You are requested to kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking you,

For The Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Company Limited