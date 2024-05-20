The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

Director Announcement Under LR 9.6.11

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11, the Company announces the following changes to certain Director responsibilities with effect from 20 May 2024:

Caroline Kemsley-Pein has been appointed as the Senior Independent Director, taking on the role from Calum Thomson. Calum remains in his role as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Michelle McGrade has been appointed as Chair of the Management Engagement Committee and the Nomination Committee, taking on the roles from Caroline Kemsley-Pein.

It is confirmed that there are no other details to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.11

20 May 2024

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45