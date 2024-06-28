The Diverse Income Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trustâs primary objective is to pay shareholders a growing dividend principally derived from those paid by a portfolio of listed United Kingdom companies. The Trustâs strategy is maximizing the potential for dividend growth, as companies that generate the long-term dividend growth are often those that deliver the capital return. The Trust invests primarily in United Kingdom-quoted or traded companies with a range of market capitalizations but a long-term bias toward small and mid-cap equities. The Trust may also invest in large cap companies, including FTSE 100 constituents, where it is believed that this may increase shareholder value. The Trustâs entire portfolio is predominantly invested in publicly listed stocks, cash and an option. Premier Portfolio Managers Limited acts as the alternative investment fund manager of the Trust.

Sector Investment Trusts