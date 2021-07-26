Log in
07/26/2021 | 08:48am EDT
The Dixie Group 2021 Q2 Earnings Release and Conference Call DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (NASDAQ: DXYN) regarding results for 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release on Thursday, August 5th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.To participate in the conference call scheduled for Thursday, August 5th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as ...

DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 /You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (NASDAQ: DXYN) regarding results for 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release on Thursday, August 5th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for Thursday, August 5th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:
877-407-0989
Conference ID No. 13721095

To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website,https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.

A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website:https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

A digital replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast, dial in information as follows:
877-660-6853
Conference ID No: 13721095

The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of carpet and rugs to higher-end residential and commercial customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, Dixie Home, AtlasMasland, and Dixie International brands.

CONTACT:
Allen Danzey
Chief Financial Officer
706-876-5865
allen.danzey@dixiegroup.com

SOURCE:The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Inc. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 12:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 316 M - -
Net income 2020 -9,21 M - -
Net Debt 2020 99,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,34x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 43,8 M 43,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 441
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart THE DIXIE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Dixie Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel K. Frierson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Allen L. Danzey Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Daniel Kennedy Frierson Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Lowry F. Kline Independent Director
Hilda S. Murray Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE DIXIE GROUP, INC.12.16%42
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.36.11%13 643
NIEN MADE ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.36.81%4 378
INTERFACE, INC.34.00%915
ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPETS COMPANY (S.A.E)18.10%366
BALTA GROUP NV21.82%126