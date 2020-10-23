Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Dixie Group, Inc.    DXYN

THE DIXIE GROUP, INC.

(DXYN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (NASDAQ:DXYN) regarding results for 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.To participate in the conference call scheduled forThursday, November 5th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 08:50am EDT
The Dixie Group 2020 Q3 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (NASDAQ:DXYN) regarding results for 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.To participate in the conference call scheduled forThursday, November 5th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as ...

Fri, 23 Oct 2020 00:00:00

DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (NASDAQ:DXYN) regarding results for 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for
Thursday, November 5th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:
877-407-0989
Conference ID No. 13710864

To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, www.dixiegroup.com/investor/.

An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.
A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website:www.dixiegroup.com/investor/.

A digital replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast, dial in information as follows:
877-660-6853
Conference ID No: 13710864

AboutThe Dixie Group

The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of carpet and rugs to higher-end residential and commercial customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, Dixie Home, AtlasMasland, and Dixie International brands.

CONTACT:

Allen Danzey
Chief Financial Officer
706-876-5865
allen.danzey@dixiegroup.com

SOURCE:The Dixie Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/611806/The-Dixie-Group-2020-Q3-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call

Disclaimer

The Dixie Group Inc. published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 12:49:09 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE DIXIE GROUP, INC.
08:50aDALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / OCTOBER 23 : DXYN) regarding results for 2020 Third Qu..
PU
10/01DIXIE GROUP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statemen..
AQ
09/01DIXIE GROUP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Fina..
AQ
08/06DIXIE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
08/06DIXIE GROUP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / AUGUST 6, : DXYN) today reported financial results fo..
PU
08/06DIXIE GROUP INC : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/06DIXIE GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
07/15DIXIE GROUP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statemen..
AQ
05/29DIXIE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 375 M - -
Net income 2019 15,3 M - -
Net Debt 2019 115 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 1,24x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 13,7 M 13,7 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,35x
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 526
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart THE DIXIE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Dixie Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel K. Frierson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Kennedy Frierson Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Allen L. Danzey Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lowry F. Kline Independent Director
Hilda S. Murray Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE DIXIE GROUP, INC.-25.44%14
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.-25.26%7 257
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.39.41%6 031
LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.-13.08%5 849
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED96.40%5 349
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.02%4 580
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group